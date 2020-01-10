Prince To Be Honored With Superstar Grammy Tribute Concert

Legendary singer, songwriter and musician Prince will be honored with a Grammy tribute concert where artists such as Beck, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Juanes, and others will pay tribute to the late singer and songwriter on January 28.

The official Grammy Awards site reported that the seven-time Grammy winner will be honored in celebration of his career and unprecedented influence on the world of music.

Airing on CBS, the Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince concert will feature a lineup of all-star artists paying tribute to the music legend. Alongside the aforementioned artists will also include performances by Usher, H.E.R., St. Vincent, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, Earth, Wind & Fire, Susanna Hoffs, and Mavis Staples.

Prince fans will be thrilled at one of the most anticipated joint performances of the evening, a collaboration between his former backing band The Revolution, musician Sheila E. and the band Morris Day and The Time, who were featured in the iconic music film Purple Rain alongside the late singer and The Revolution.

Sheila E., Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, are co-musical directors of the special.

The Recording Academy posted an image of the musician on its official Instagram page, where they shared details of the historic event.

Fans were thrilled to learn that Prince would be honored in such an exciting way by his contemporaries and friends in the music business.

“Beyonce should perform as well! Her performance with Prince at the Grammys was one for the history books!!” commented one social media user.

“That’s going to be insane,” said a second Instagram fan.

“This should be a great night!” agreed a third fan of the singer and follower of the recording academy.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

The official Grammy site noted that the artist has won seven Grammy Awards and 38 Grammy nominations overall. He was presented with the Academy’s President’s Merit Award in 1985 and in 2004 he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Prince also was given the Icon Award at the 2013 Billboard Awards.

The music legend died after taking what he thought was Vicodin but was actually a counterfeit painkiller that was laced with fentanyl reported NBC News.

Prince, 57 at the age of his death, was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016, in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The news outlet revealed the singer was battling an addiction to pain medication for a number of years and that upon a search of his home, investigators found numerous prescription medications.

The live event will be taped at the Los Angeles Convention Center for airdate later in 2020 on CBS.