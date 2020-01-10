Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Shows Off Incredible Figure In Barely-There Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Gizele Oliveira took to Instagram to showcase her incredible figure on Friday in a barely-there bikini.

The beauty was on a beach somewhere near the coastal town of Guarapari in Brazil, according to the geotag on her post. Palm trees and other foliage were on a small mound behind her and clear blue skies could be seen above. She looked to be in a tropical paradise.

Gizele’s post was series of three photos that showed posing on her knees in shallow water wearing a tan, string bikini that featured black trim. The top was a classic triangle style that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms had thin black strings going over her hips, revealing a good deal of her hourglass figure. Grains of sand could be seen on her back and her left hip. Her bronze skin looked flawless in the sun.

One photo captured the beauty sitting on her feet as she leaned on both of her hands. The angle showed off her ample chest in the tiny bikini top. The camera captured her as she looked off to the side.

Another snap showed the stunner sitting on her feet with her legs slightly parted. She placed her hands in the mud on either side of her right knee. The pose accentuated the curve of her hip and the small of her back. The model gave the camera a sultry look as sections of windblown hair blew across her face.

The remaining photo captured Gizele with one leg extended, putting her toned thigh and flat abs on display. Her shapely shoulders were also on display as she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

The stunner wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup was light, letting her natural beauty shine through. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a bracelet on one wrist and a hair scrunchy on the other.

Her followers raved over how good she looked in the revealing two-piece.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower said.

“You look so hot,” a second admirer wrote.

“Pretty lady,” commented a third follower.

Gizele has been showing off quite a bit of her bikini body lately. Earlier this week, she flaunted her curves in a polkadot bikini as she enjoyed a beach sunset. A couple of weeks ago, she gave her fans a nice look at her perky booty in crochet short set while soaking up the sun.