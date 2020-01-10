Nadine Leopold Slays On The Beach In Sexy Polka-Dot Bikini: ‘Bye Bye Maldives’

Nadine Leopold has been dazzling her 750,000 Instagram followers with eye-popping bikini snaps lately, and Friday was no different. The Austrian bombshell kicked off her weekend with another smoking hot new photo that brought some serious heat to her page.

Nadine was seen sitting on her knees on a gorgeous beach in the Maldives in her latest appearance on social media, though she noted in the caption of her post that it was time to say “bye bye” to the tropical island. The blue sky, towering green palm trees, and white sand made for a breathtaking background as the sun spilled over the Victoria’s Secret model, who was quite the sight herself in a sexy bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The blond beauty sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty two-piece, which a tag on the photo indicated was from fellow VS model Devon Windsor’s swim line. The water wear boasted a blue-and-white polka dot pattern that popped against her bronzed skin, as well as a revealing design that proved impossible to ignore.

Nadine’s beach-day look included an underwire-style top with a stitching detail along the cups, and a deep neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

The matching bikini bottoms put on quite a show as well. The babe’s sculpted legs were exposed almost in their entirety thanks to the number’s daringly high-cut design. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

The model added a thin white Saint Laurent button up as an extra layer to her skimpy ensemble, which she let slink down her shoulders to offer a glimpse of her toned arms. She wore her long tresses down in loose waves, and sported a minimal makeup look that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the runway queen wasted no time in showing her new Instagram post some love. The upload has racked up over 6,400 likes after just four hours of going live to the platform. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another saaid that Nadine looked “chic and elegant.”

“Absolutely gorgeous and very sexy sweetheart, have a wonderful weekend!” commented a third.

This is only the most recent display of the model’s fabulous bikini body. Just yesterday, she flaunted her killer curves again in an even skimpier yellow string bikini that left very little to the imagination. Fans were impressed by this look as well, and awarded it over 10,000 likes.