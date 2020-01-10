Saweetie Looks Saucy In Tiny Black Dress With Sparkly Detailing

Saweetie is one of the many rising female rappers on the music scene and she knows how to take a saucy photo. The “My Type” hitmaker shared a number of photos of herself to her Instagram account and followers are in awe of her.

For her latest upload, Saweetie rocked long dark wavy hair. She accessorized herself with a silver chain around her neck, a bracelet, and sparkly watch. She opted for white long acrylic nails and looked very glam. The “ICY GRL” songstress applied black mascara and eyeshadow which looked fierce on her. Saweetie wore a tiny black dress that had a lot of sparkly silver detailing all over. The garment appeared to have studs, sequins, and little tassels hanging off it. She paired the ensemble with heels and held a handbag with a thin strap.

In all three images, Saweetie rested one leg on the side of a small sofa chair with a checkered pattern. In the first, she opened her mouth wide open and looked directly at the camera lens. In the second, she raised one hand to her mouth and sparked a seductive facial expression. In the third and final shot, she looked up and displayed her side profile. Saweetie posed in front of a window with the curtains not shut, so the images proved to be taken at night time.

For her caption, she described her look as high fashion. Saweetie also tagged her other Instagram account, “@icyfetish,” where she shares more photos of herself on. The High Maintenance entertainer posted a close-up image of the dress which displayed a clearer detailing of the dress.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 232,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“Where you get your outfits from? You are always looking good,” one user wrote.

“This is the content I love to see,” another shared.

“You’re so fine, it’s ridiculous,” a third fan remarked.

“How can you be so hot? TELL ME PLEASE,” a fourth follower commented passionately, adding the flame emoji.

Saweetie is never shy about taking risks when it comes to fashion. The “Up Now” rapper wore a revealing number when she attended Diddy’s 50th bash. Saweetie rocked a red cut-out dress that showed off her stomach and underboob. She was lucky enough to bag herself a photo with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, which she shared to her Instagram page. To date, the pic has achieved over 788,000 likes in less than a month.