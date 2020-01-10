Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Reportedly Isn’t A ‘Superfan’ Of ‘Teen Mom OG’

Amber Portwood reportedly has a new boyfriend. Some reports have suggested that the new man in her life was a fan of the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG, which Amber has appeared on for the last decade. However, a source recently spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that while her new man, Dimitri Garcia, has watched the show, he isn’t a “superfan.”

“Amber is dating him,” the source confirmed before dishing on just how much Dimitri knew about Amber prior to them dating.

“Dimitri has only seen her show [Teen Mom OG] a few times. He’s not a superfan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show. He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media,” the source explained.

While it has been previously reported that Dimitri has allegedly been staying with Amber, the Us Weekly source explained that things between the two are still in the “early stages.”

“She’s just getting to know him. They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air,” the source revealed to the site.

The new relationship comes just months after Amber’s arrest for alleged domestic battery against her then-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Following the arrest, the couple split. Amber avoided jail time by accepting a plea deal. Currently, Andrew has custody of the couple’s 1-year-old son, James, but Amber has visitation with him. Amber also has an 11-year-old daughter, Leah, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. It turns out that Amber’s new man is also a parent, according to the new report. While details aren’t known, Us Weekly reports that Dimitri has shared photos of his son and daughter on social media in the past.

It is important to note that Amber Portwood has not confirmed the relationship herself. However, she also has stepped back from social media and hasn’t posted to Instagram since she shared a photo of herself with her daughter back in November. She announced she would be “handing over” her Instagram account so that she could avoid the “negativity.” Amber’s reported new boyfriend hasn’t confirmed the relationship either. However, he has posted about being in the United States recently.

Whether or not Amber’s new man will appear on the new season of Teen Mom OG is unknown. The new season is set to premiere sometime this year and Amber’s July 2019 arrest will be talked about.