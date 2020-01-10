Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Lets It All Hang Out In A G-String & Fishnet Pants

Kayla Moody left little to the imagination as she sported nothing but a pair of g-string panties and some fishnets in her most recent Instagram photo. The “proud military wife” shared the NSFW snap with her fans on Friday morning.

In the racy shot, Kayla goes topless as she bares her booty in a black underwear. The model wore a pair of fishnet pants over top of the lingerie, but pulled them down below her hips to expose her backside even further.

Kayla’s ensemble flaunted her toned arms, ample bust, tiny waist, curvy booty, and lean legs. The model laid on her stomach on top of a bed made with crisp, white linens and gave a sultry stare into the camera while running her fingers through her blond hair.

Kayla wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose strands that fell over her shoulders. She rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, including sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow to her face, pink blush to highlight her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, a lamp as well as a framed piece of artwork can be seen. Kayla reveals in the caption that she was in Atlanta, Georgia at the time the photo was taken, and asks her fans if they prefer her sexy look with or without the fishnets.

Of course, many of Kayla’s over 614,000 followers went wild for the shot, and wasted no time clicking the like button over 3,000 times while leaving more than 130 comments in the span of just 30 minutes after the snap was published to her feed.

“Holy hotness. Are waiting for someone?” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I do love the fishnet look, lovely as always Kayla,” another admirer said.

“Gorgeous shot. Love the pose,” a third comment read.

“Wow what a incredibly breathtaking beautiful view,” a fourth social media user remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla seems to have no qualms about flaunting her booty on the public platform. Just one day before her g-string photo, the model posed with her denim pants pulled down around her thighs to flaunt her bare backside in a sheer, white crop top.

That post was also a hit among Kayla Moody’s fans. To date, the post has raked in over 8,800 likes and more than 170 comments for the blond bombshell.