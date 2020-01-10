Fitness Model Michie Peachie Shows Off Toned Booty As She Trains Her Glutes In New Workout Videos

Fitness model Michie Peachie gave her Instagram followers a dose of fitspiration on Friday with a video series focused on exercises for the glutes.

In the first clip, the 27-year-old stunner powered through a set of cable sliders. To perform the exercise, she latched the weight to her ankle and proceeded to slide her leg back, all while gripping the cable machine with on hand to maintain her balance.

She remained at the machine for the second video and did a set of kickbacks her active leg bent at a 90-degree angle. In the third and final clip, Michie did a set of kneeling squats with a cable attached to her midsection. Based on her grimace during the video, it seemed that this was the most challenging exercise for her to execute in this circuit.

The series also showcased Michie’s workout wardrobe as she dons a different activewear ensemble in each video which were all from an athleisure brand called Bombshell Sportswear. In the first clip, she rocked a pair of two-toned legging blue leggings with white stripes on the thighs. She paired the form-fitting pants with a cropped white hoodie and matching sports bra.

In the second, she switched the blue leggings for pink ones in the same style and ditched the hoodie for a crop top with a ruched detail at the front plus a light gray leopard print. She went from light to dark color scheme in the third with an all-black outfit that consisted of a black bodysuit under a cropped hoodie.

In the comments section, several fans showered the model with praise.

“Love your perfect form in all of these,” one fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“My role model,” another added.

“Smashing it legend,” a third commented. “Keep it up…”

“Phenomenal job gorgeous,” a fourth wrote. “Keep going.”

This is hardly the first time that Michie has shown off her enviable form during a workout demonstration on her Instagram page. In a previous booty-focused series, she used the cable machine as well. On that occasion, she first performed a set of deep squats with the cable attached to her waist and held onto the back of a bench to stabilize herself. In the second video, she did some kneeling squats but unlike her most recent video series, she chose to do them on the floor instead of on a bench. In her caption, Michie advised using medium weight for both exercises.