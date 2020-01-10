Selena Gomez Reveals She’s Done Making Sexy Music Videos After Embarrassing Incident With Her Sister

The singer says she doesn't think sexually-charged videos are 'necessary.'

Selena Gomez says she will not make “sexy” music videos anymore. Upon the release of her long-awaited new album, Rare, the 27-year-old singing superstar revealed she was embarrassed by one of her past videos as it was played in front of her little sister at an album release party.

In a new interview with KIIS FM’s JoJo Wright, Selena pointed to the overtly sexual video for her 2015 song “Hands to Myself.” In the video, Selena is seen provocatively rolling around on a bed in her bra and panties.

The “Hands to Myself” video, from Selena’s 2015 album Revival, was played at the iHeartRadio album release party for Rare, and the singer expressed confusion as to why it was shown there.

“I didn’t know you were going to play the video. My sister is here,” Selena said, per MTV. “I told my sister I will not be doing videos like that anymore. It’s not really necessary, in my opinion.”

Selena was referring to her six-year-old sister, Gracie, who was by her side at the album release event.

In the “Hands to Myself” video, Selena is stalking male model Christopher Mason. The scantily-clad singer breaks into the hunk model’s Fifty Shades of Grey-inspired bedroom and dances around while wrapping herself in his shirt. The video’s director was Alek Kekishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare).

In stark contrast, the music video for the first Rare track, “Lose You to Love Me,” focused on Selena’s face and not her body as she sang about self-love after a bad breakup. The follow-up song, “Look at Her Now,” was accompanied by a joyful dance video.

Selena has two little sisters: Gracie Teefy, 6, and Victoria Gomez, 5. Last fall she was photographed with Gracie on the red carpet at the premiere of Frozen 2.

In 2013, Selena told E! News she was “obsessed” with being a doting big sister to Gracie.

“I know I’ve had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, ‘Okay, this is legit,'” she said at the time.

It’s clear that the former Wizards of Waverly Place star is now taking that role model role even more seriously as she vows to stop making provocative videos out of respect for her little sisters.

Selena’s life has taken dramatic turns in the five years since her last album. She has repeatedly said that Rare will focus on her vulnerability and strength.