Kelly Rowland Does Yoga Pose In Tight Leggings & Flaunts Toned Physique

Singer and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland tantalized her 9.6 million Instagram followers with another sizzling snap that showcased her toned physique in athletic gear. The look Kelly rocked was another piece from her latest collaboration with Kate Hudson’s brand Fabletics.

While many of the previous snaps Kelly has shared in which she rocked athletic gear, her latest update featured her in a yoga pose. The bombshell rocked a pair of simple black leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. The leggings were full length, and showcased her toned thighs, calves, and her pert derriere. She paired them with a black sports bra, and her position revealed a hint of cleavage. Kelly had a blue yoga mat spread out on a peaceful wooden patio area with a concrete barrier behind it, and she kicked her shoes off for the pose. Kelly balanced her body on one leg and one arm, extending the other leg and arm in a pose.

Her hair was done in a sleek bob, and she fixed her gaze off somewhere in the distance as she executed the move. The pose meant that her toned abs were hidden, but fans were still able to see that her body was sculpted and stunning. She paired the photo with a caption that raved about the benefits of a morning stretch, and also included the hashtag for her collaboration with Fabletics.

Kelly’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 99,500 likes within just 18 hours. Actress Gabrielle Union gave the post a like as well. Many of Kelly’s followers opted to take to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sporty look, and to shower Kelly with compliments

“Witness the fitness,” one fan commented.

Another fan wholeheartedly agreed with Kelly’s caption, and said “for real! I literally just had a great stretch to start my morning off!”

“You have been killing it ma’am,” another fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

One fan, who had placed an order, said “perfect alignment… waiting on my Fabletics to arrive.”

Kelly has been showing off several pieces from her collaboration with the activewear brand on Instagram by posing in them herself. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the talented bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a different sports bra and leggings combination. Her look was much different, as she rocked long, curly hair, but she flaunted her toned physique just as she did in her latest update.