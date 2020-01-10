Hailey Bieber Shows Off Pert Derriere In Black Undies, Pulls Up Top For ‘V’ Magazine Calendar Photo

Hailey Baldwin Bieber gave her fans a pleasant surprise on Instagram on Thursday. The model posted a photo to her account from V magazine’s calendar shoot, in which Hailey represented November. In the shot, Hailey showed off her booty for the camera in a pair of cheeky undies that left very little to the imagination.

The black-and-white photo showed Hailey against an all-white background with the calendar in the top left corner and “November” in the top right corner above Hailey’s name. Hailey’s look was kept very minimal, including only a white T-shirt with no bra and black underwear. The model’s tight-fitting top was rolled up to just below her busty chest and hugged her closely. The sleeves were also rolled up on Hailey’s shoulders. Hailey reached behind her head and tugged the shirt almost all the way up to reveal her toned back. A small, black tattoo on the side of her back was visible.

Meanwhile, the Calvin Klein model’s flat tummy was on full display between the rolled-up tee and a pair of black, high-waisted undies. The tight-fitting bottoms featured a cheeky cut that clung tight to Hailey’s booty and allowed some of her skin to peek out.

Hailey did not wear any accessories with the sultry outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, smoky eyeliner, darkened and shaped brows, and a dark color on her full lips. The television personality’s long, blond hair appeared to be slightly wet and fell down her shoulders in flat, messy waves, while a few strands fell over her face.

The post garnered 724,000 likes in under a day, proving to be a hit with Hailey’s fans. Comments on the stunner’s Instagram posts appear to be limited, but just over 20 people did get to leave their positive thoughts.

Australian fitness guru Tammy Hembrow left a weary-faced emoji and two fire emoji in the comments, while model Romee Strijd left a heart-eye emoji.

“You’re so fire it’s too much,” one fan said.

“Ummmm hello gorgeous sheesh!” another user added.

“Scuuuuuuse me???” wrote another follower.

Photos of Hailey in skimpy clothes have been a rarity on her feed in recent days, but the model did share an image of herself in a two-piece just before 2019’s end. In the shot, Hailey sipped on her “last coffee of the decade” from a white mug while she lounged in the sun outside. She looked absolutely stunning in a white thong bikini and an oversized, unbuttoned white blouse.