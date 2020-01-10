Meghan Markle Returns To Canada & Leaves Prince Harry In London To Deal With Royal Drama

Meghan Markle has reportedly returned to Canada to reunite with her and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, leaving her husband in London to deal with the fallout after the couple announced their intentions of stepping down from their duties as senior members of the royal family earlier this week.

People Magazine reported that Harry has remained in England to participate in ongoing discussions with the palace which took the royal family, including Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William by surprise. The couple’s intentions were declared upon Prince Harry and Markle’s return to public life after a six-week break from royal duties.

Harry and Markle announced on January 8 that they were planning to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution” and become “financially independent” of the royal family as they moved forward into their future as a married couple. They wish to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

Harry and Meghan, spent their holiday season on Vancouver Island. Canada is part of the Commonwealth of Nations, countries that have a historical tie to the United Kingdom. While it is unclear if that will be where the couple will reside once the legalities of their situation are worked out with Queen Elizabeth, their intent is to live somewhere in the country.

The Daily Mail reported that Markle returned to North America to retrieve the couple’s son who was not in London when the couple surprisingly declared their intentions on their Sussex Royal Instagram page.

The couple left their son behind with their nanny and Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney reported The Daily Mail.

The paper reported that Markle might stay in Canada “for the foreseeable future” but Harry must return to London for an already scheduled royal engagement on Thursday, January 16.

The Daily Mail also claimed that the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry held a series of calls where they are attempting to come up with a solution to address the couple’s needs while keeping their roles within the family intact.

Since the stunning announcement, the backlash against the royals has been swift.

London’s Madame Tussauds has removed the wax figures of the couple from their place alongside other members of the royal family. The lifelike statues of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which was close to those of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, as well as those of the queen and Prince Andrew, were moved to a separate viewing area.

On the couple’s Instagram page, followers posted messages of disappointment support for the royal twosome following the news.

“It’s naive to think after a statement like this, the world would just leave you alone. No one cared that you were gone for all recent royal events and that you will be spending time between UK and NA. There are better ways to exit,” said one follower of the couple’s social media page.

“Renounce your titles. You are unworthy and incapable. Long live the Queen with hopes that she sees happier days than this,” said a second unhappy follower, who grew up in the United Kingdom of the duo’s actions of this week.