Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Sizzles In A Plunging Lace-Up Swimsuit

The German supermodel stunned in a revealing lace-up one-piece for a new swimwear photo shoot.

Lorena Rae sizzled in a hot new swim photo posted online this week. The beauty, who gained prominence when she walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018, looked every inch the supermodel as she modeled a lace-up black swimsuit taken from fellow Victoria’s Secret model and close friend Devon Windsor‘s swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

The gorgeous shot of the model was posted to the brand’s official Instagram account on January 9 and showed the German beauty as she hit the beach in her pretty slinky one-piece.

The 25-year-old star showed off her impressive all-over tan and flawless body in the sexy smocked bathing suit, which revealed some skin on her torso via a plunging lace-up design that stretched vertically down her chest with a thicker string that was tied into a bow at the top.

The stylish one-piece also featured on off the shoulder design to reveal more of Lorena’s décolletage while she posed for the camera with her right hand in her hair. In her left hand, she held on to a small vintage-style camera.

Lorena proved why she’s one of the most sought after up and coming models in the game as she struck a sultry pose, looking off into the distance with a pair of slimmer shades on her eyes and a cream and black polka dot bandanna on her head.

The star pouted her lips slightly and accessorized her bathing suit with a pair of glamorous dangling earrings in her ears.

The beach could be seen out of focus and in the background of the photo as well as a large white fringed parasol.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim confirmed that Lorena rocked the Valentina full-piece for the photo shoot, which is available to buy from the brand – which officially launched last year – now.

The snap has received hundreds of likes since it was first shared online, while a few fans also shared their thoughts both on the bathing suit and Lorena’s modeling skills.

“Omg can I please have this suit and escape to the south of France?!” one person asked.

Another person called the snap “so very [cute].”

“Love it,” a third Instagram user wrote.

The latest look at Lorena in her swimwear followed a look at the beauty when she stripped down to a black-and-white bikini in another upload recently shared to Instagram.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, in three stunning photos, the Victoria’s Secret model could be seen as she hit the beach in the fun striped two-piece, this time while she posed up against a large rock while modeling for the swimwear brand Solid & Striped.