Adam Sandler Tells Drew Barrymore ‘I Love You’ After Award Win For ‘Uncut Gems’

The longtime pals and collaborators have made three movies together.

Adam Sandler got choked up after his friend of over 20 years, Drew Barrymore spoke about their long personal and professional relationship prior to presenting Adam with a Best Actor award for the film Uncut Gems at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala. He told her “I love you” among other endearments as he accepted the honor.

The emotional moment got underway when Drew, who has worked with Adam on three movies including The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended, took to the podium to speak about their long friendship and how deserving she felt Adam was of this prestigious honor.

“This moment could honestly could [not] be more deserved. I know that everyone is rooting for you because you have earned everyone’s respect. You deserve the best, you give the best and you are the best. I love you very much,” said the actress at the event which was held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City reported People Magazine.

Drew then went on to reveal how she knew when she met Adam that their friendship was going to be special. The actress explained that she felt drawn to Adam and knew that if they worked together, they could share a movie partnership along the lines of iconic movie twosomes such as Audrey Hepburn and Spencer Tracy reported People.

Their film collaboration began in 1998 and the two became a favorite movie couple in the romantic comedy world.

At the conclusion of Drew’s touching speech, the two embraced on the stage and Adam responded to Drew’s sweet remarks.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for National Board of Review

“Drew, that was amazing. I’m glad we met and I’m glad we did all…and we always make our movies together and I love you, buddy. And I love your kids and I love everything about you,” responded the actor, emotional about both the accolade and his longtime pal’s kind words reported E! News.

In February of 2019, Adam shared a sweet clip of one of his favorite co-stars and friends to Instagram in honor of Drew’s birthday.

The sentiment was short and sweet, accompanied by an image from the duo’s work together in the beloved film The Wedding Singer, where Adam and Drew played musician Robbie Hart and waitress Julia Sullivan, two twenty-somethings were engaged to other people but through shared heartbreak and a twist of fate, ended up in each other’s arms.

In 2014 the two appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and sang a song about their film partnership and friendship. The tune spoke of falling in love with one another every ten years.