‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shows Serious Skin In A Revealing Cut-Out Swimsuit

Porsha didn't leave much to the imagination 9-months after giving birth.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams showed off a whole lot of skin in a sizzling new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The hot shot shared online on January 9 showed the mom to 9-month-old Pilar (aka PJ) as she slipped into a pretty revealing cut-out swimsuit that didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The upload was actually made up of two scorching shots of the beauty as she struck some very sultry poses for the camera while sitting in a white hanging seat by the swimming pool.

The first was a high-angle shot of Porsha as she put both of her hands up to the sides of the seat while posing slightly side-on to the camera. The beauty slightly pouted her lips and bent her right leg as her left foot dangled down onto the deck.

The reality star was proudly revealing her post-baby body as she slipped into her skimpy one-piece. The fun and risqué bathing suit look featured a large cut-out all the way across her torso and put plenty of skin on display for the camera.

Porsha’s fit and toned body was on full show as the animal-print swimsuit featured a halterneck style top with straps that also stretched all the way down to her middle and crossed over her tummy.

The star had her long dark hair tied up and away from her face in a ponytail and also kept things cool with a pair of oversized shades shielding her eyes from the sunshine.

In the second shot, Porsha pulled a very similar pose as the photographer snapped her from a little lower down. That time, the beauty placed both of her feet on the chair as she looked off into the distance.

In both snaps, which appeared to be taken at her hotel, the swimming pool could be seen behind her as well as other holiday makers who were soaking up the sun.

In the caption, Porsha vowed to make the New Year great as she told her 5.1 million followers that nothing was going to prevent her from having a “happy 2020.”

The star turned off comments for the swimsuit post, which has already received more than 34,000 likes.

Porsha didn’t reveal in the caption exactly where she was vacationing, though the latest Instagram upload came shortly after the RHOA star revealed that she’d been spending some time in sunny Jamaica.

In a snap posted earlier this week, the beauty showed off her flawless body in a strapless black bikini with multi-colored accents as she took a trip out on the water on a boat.