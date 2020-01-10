Selena Gomez Fans React To First Album In Five Years, ‘Rare’

Selena Gomez has kept her fans waiting five years for a new studio album. The “Back to You” songstress released her third solo record, Rare, worldwide today and her fanbase — also known as “Selenators” — are reacting to the new music on Twitter.

“I was gonna listen to the Selena Gomez album just for the Cudi feature but this whole album slapping not gonna lie,” one user wrote.

“A gourmet pop feast, using only the finest ingredients known to humankind. The new @SelenaGomez album is a top-to-bottom triumph,” another shared.

“Hands down this album is raw, real, amazing, and every other emotion in between. Hands down a masterpiece by the queen herself. Love ya so much #SelenaGomez,” a third fan tweeted.

“I honestly didn’t think Rare will top Revival but it didn’t only do that but it f**king crushed it like a bug omg she’s so iconic #Rare,” a fourth account remarked.

Gomez’s last album was 2015’s Revival. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her latest release took a while to create because she had a lot of personal issues to face. The lead single, “Lose You To Love Me,” reflects on her previous relationship with Justin Bieber. After achieving many hits, the single became her first No. 1 single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to All Music, the new record consists of 13 tracks and collaborations with Kid Cudi and 6lack.

In a recent interview with Spotify, which can be watched on YouTube, Gomez admitted that the album was a nightmare to make.

The “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know” hitmaker revealed that she thought she was ready to drop the project two years ago but drastic things would happen in her life that would take her somewhere else. Gomez would have the urge to keep changing the songs and create new ones.

Over the past couple of years, the “Look at Her Now” chart-topper has dealt with various health struggles which led her to undergo a kidney transplant. The singer suffers from lupus and also had to find the right medication to help with her mental health issues.

After a chaotic time away from the spotlight, Gomez seems to be getting her old self back. When she played the new tunes to her close friend, Taylor Swift, the “We Are Never Getting Back Together” entertainer believed that the old Gomez was coming back to life.

Rare has proven to be an instant commercial success. The album topped the iTunes chart within a matter of hours of its release, cementing her status as a pop queen.