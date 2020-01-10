Oprah Winfrey Says Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Don’t Need’ Her Advice Amid Rumors She Encouraged Royal Exit

The media mogul says she supports her friends as they step away from royal life.

Oprah Winfrey is denying reports that she advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their stunning exit from royal life. Amid rumors that the talk show queen had “frank conversations” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and gave them advice on how to step down as senior members of the royal family and create their own brand in North America, Oprah said the couple does not need her advice.

“Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them,” Oprah told People. “I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”

Oprah’s statement comes following a Page Six report that the media mogul and royal wedding attendee advised Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, to “break free” from royal life and move to the U.S.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Oprah — who is close friends with Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland and also collaborated with Prince Harry on an upcoming series for Apple TV+– encouraged the couple’s “declaration of independence” and helped convince them to consider making a living in North America.

“Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their own thing, building on their own brand. She made them realize it was really possible,” a Page Six source said.

The “Sussex Royal” trademark is already branded on more than 100 clothing, stationery, and charitable properties in the UK. Sources also say that Harry’s new career path could include speeches, book deals, and documentaries.

In their bombshell announcement this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they will step away from their royal duties and “work to become financially independent” as they split their time between the U.K. and North America. The couple also teased the launch of their new charitable entity.

While Meghan is a former actress and an L.A. girl at heart, she has a deep love for Canada. The Sussexes spent Thanksgiving and Christmas on Vancouver Island in Canada, and Meghan said baby Archie was in awe of the country’s natural beauty.

While there are rumors that millionaire mogul friends have already offered Meghan and Harry a place to stay in California, the couple’s history with Canada may be why their announcement stated that they will divide their time between “the UK and North America.”

Meghan Markle lived in Toronto while she filmed the TV legal drama Suits, and she was still living in the Canadian city when she and Harry first began dating in 2016. The couple’s first public appearance together was also in Canada, in support of Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017.