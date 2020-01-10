‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 19 Spoilers: Gogeta Eliminates Hearts, Universal Conflict Finally Ends

The latest episode of the promotional anime series Dragon Ball Heroes, which is titled “Ultimate Conclusion! The Universal Conflict Ends!,” finally featured the end of the Universal Conflict Saga. Core Area Warriors leader Super Hearts tried to kill Gogeta, Jiren the Gray, Hit, Future Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 by summoning a giant meteor.

Most of the Universe 7 fighters started to panic, but Gogeta looked serious and ready to destroy the giant meteor. Before the giant meteor hit Earth, Gogeta unleashed a powerful Ki blast to alter its direction. Everyone thought that Gogeta succeeded to stop Super Hearts’ attack, but it seems like the Core Area Warriors leader hasn’t used his full strength.

Super Hearts sent the giant meteor back to Gogeta by unleashing a more powerful gravitational force. After seeing the aura surrounding the giant meteor, Android 17 and Future Trunks started to lose hope. However, Piccolo, Jiren, and Hit immediately made a move and gave Gogeta a hand. As the giant meteor drew closer, Gogeta was preparing himself to launch his special technique Kamehameha.

Despite its massive power, Gogeta’s Kamehameha wasn’t enough to push the giant meteor back. Luckily, in Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 19, Gogeta got helped from two of the strongest fighters in all the universes – Jiren of Universe 11 and Hit of Universe 6. Jiren and Hit joined Gogeta in the fight and attacked the giant meteor with Ki blasts.

As expected from the strongest mortals, the combined powers of Gogeta, Jiren, and Hit didn’t only stop the giant meteor from hitting Earth, but they succeeded to destroy it. After the giant meteor exploded, Piccolo, Android 17, and Future Trunks stepped in to crush the huge debris. Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 19 featured Gogeta and Super Hearts engaging in another one-on-one battle.

Though Super Hearts looked very confident that he’s stronger, Gogeta managed to overwhelm him in the fight. Gogeta landed multiple critical blows that destroyed the crystals in Super Hearts’ body one by one. After destroying the crystal in his chest, Gogeta finally succeeded to defeat Super Hearts, who slowly turned into dust while saying his admiration to the mortals.

When the battle is over, Jiren asked Gogeta why they didn’t fuse during the Tournament of Power. Gogeta separated into Son Goku and Vegeta, and Saiyan Prince explained to Jiren that they would rather fight individually than used the fusion technique. The final scenes of Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 19 featured the Grand Priest praising the fighters who defeated Super Hearts and the Core Area Warriors. The Grand Priest went back to the chamber where the two Omni Kings are playing hide-and-seek while being guarded by Universe 7 God of Destruction Beerus and Universe 6 God of Destruction Champa.