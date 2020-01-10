Britney Spears Tugs Down Snakeskin String Bikini: ‘Can’t Wait For Spring’

Britney Spears is impatient with winter, and she thrilled her Instagram followers with a new post on the popular social media platform.

In a series of two pictures, the “Piece Of Me” singer stood outside in front of a large tan column and wrought iron railing. A green tree and plenty of sunlight were visible in the background. Britney wore a tiny snakeskin-print string bikini top with the triangles pushed apart, showing off her fit chest. The matching bottoms rode low on the singer’s slender hips, and in the first image, she tugged the sides down, revealing two small tattoos on her flat lower abdomen.

She wore heavy black eyeliner and generously applied mascara, and her voluptuous lips sported a soft pink color. The star’s signature blond locks fell in long soft waves over her shoulder and back. Britney accessorized the look with a lacy white choker.

The “Toxic” singer stared at the camera straight on in the first image with a less-than-thrilled look on her face. In the second photograph, Britney had her hands on her hips, and her head tilted to one side.

In the caption, the mother-of-two said that January has her wishing for spring, and she included a wide variety of emoji. In less than half an hour, more than 80,000 of the singer’s followers hit the “like” button in appreciation for her share. Plus, nearly 3,200 Instagram users took the time to type out a supportive comment for Britney in the comments section.

Many fans felt that the singer’s tiny bikini look was fire, and they left copious numbers of flame emoji expressing the sentiment.

“You look, great darling. Love you. Keep rocking,” praised one fan, who also included heart and microphone emoji.

“Spring — a time for new growth, fresh flowers, and refreshing rain! Any big plans for you and your family this spring?” wondered a second fan.

“Iconic Britney! I love you! In Costa Rica, you are amazing!” a third user gushed.

Not everybody felt good about the post, though. Some fans worried that Britney might not feel so great, considering her caption and the way she looked at the camera.

“Brit, are you ok? You just worry me nowadays,” worried one concerned follower.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Britney did yoga while wearing a bikini, but she apologized for her swollen legs in the clip. The singer’s followers also expressed their appreciation of the sexy exercise video.