Salma Hayek Recounts How Renée Zellweger Saved The Day After Her ‘Big Butt’ Ruined Her Oscars Dress

Salma had to borrow a dress from Renée for the 2003 Oscars.

Salma Hayek is celebrated for her incredible curves, but she blamed them for ruining what was supposed to be her 2003 Oscar dress, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Luckily for Salma, fellow actress Renée Zellweger became her fairy godmother by loaning her a gorgeous gown.

Salma talked about Renée’s good deed when she took the stage at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night. The Like a Boss actress was presenting longtime pal Renée with the best actress award for the movie Judy when she recounted her memorable fashion emergency. In 2003, Salma had been nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her titular role in Frida. She was competing against Renée, who had earned a nod for her role as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago. Luckily for Salma, she and Renée were not bitter rivals, and her fellow nominee was happy to offer her aid when Salma suffered a major wardrobe malfunction before hitting the red carpet.

Salma had been wearing her Oscars dress the night before the event when disaster struck. According to the actress, her “big butt exploded the seams” of the gown, leaving her with nothing to wear. Thankfully, Renée had a spare dress. She loaned Salma a Carolina Herrera gown that was just what the curvy actress needed. Salma noted that the garment was wide in the hip area and “stretchy” up top, so she didn’t have to worry about suffering another wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. The stunning borrowed gown featured an elegant white A-line skirt and a beaded black lace top with a plunging neckline.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

According to Salma, she thought that Renée was “amazing” in Chicago and that she deserved the Oscar. However, neither actress took home the award; they both lost to Nicole Kidman for her role in The Hours.

“I really wish that they would have a tie so that we could both win but we both lost,” Salma said.

Neither Salma nor Renée have taken home an Academy Award in the Best Actress category. However, one year after losing to her Cold Mountain costar, Renée won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the Civil War drama.

Renée keeps racking up awards for her role as Judy Garland in the biopic about the beloved actress, so she might get another shot at a Best Actress award at this year’s Oscars. She won’t have to compete against Salma this time around since the Mexican-American actress hasn’t recently starred in a movie that’s been getting awards buzz. However, fans of the dark-haired beauty will still be hoping that she’ll make an appearance at this year’s Oscars, especially after seeing her Golden Globes dress. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she flaunted her famous cleavage in a Gucci gown that perfectly showcased her seam-busting hourglass figure. The revealing dress received rave reviews on social media.