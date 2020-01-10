Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In A Skintight Ensemble

Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, gave her 6.7 million Instagram followers some new content on Thursday, January 9, posing in front of a garden in a melon-colored button-down and skintight jeans.

Stassie wore a long-sleeved, orange cardigan from Revolve that showed off her ample bust and showcased just a peek of her taut, toned stomach. The sweater stretched slightly over one shoulder, revealing a tiny hint of a black bra strap. The light-wash denim jeans that she paired the top with only served to flaunt her hourglass figure. The influencer wore a black, cross-body Prada bag that further accentuated her chest, which, as recently reported, is now a bit smaller after she sized down her breast implants.

She posed in the sun, letting the rays kiss her face. Her skin glowed in the sunlight, and her light blue eyes glittered in contrast. Her light brown brows were shaped and arched, and her eye makeup was kept minimal, with her black lashes curled upwards. The warm pink blush brushed on her cheeks seemed to make her whole face sun-kissed. Her plump pout was painted with a watermelon shade.

Stassie let her darker roots show at the top of her head as her blond hair cascaded down in her trademark, pin-straight locks.

As for jewelry, she wore gold hoop earrings and a gold watch. Her coffin-shaped nails were done in an elaborate French manicure.

At the time of this writing, Stassie’s post racked up more than 187,000 likes and close to 500 comments from adoring fans, who couldn’t wait to compliment the model’s look.

“Those eyes are so mesmerizing,” one follower said in awe.

Others were obsessed with her style and particularly envious of her outfit.

“These jeans are fire,” gushed a social media user.

“What a cute top,” wrote another.

Many of her followers let the emoji do the talking, and commented with fire, heart-eye, and heart emoji.

Though she did not reveal whether or not she used a filter in the new image, Stassie previously admitted to wearing one in her most recent Instagram share prior to this one.

“You guys I have a filter on!” she exclaimed in the caption of her selfie.

Though the skintight ensemble in this latest update made the image sultry, Stassie’s used to sharing more skin than the one this post allowed. In fact, in addition to posting pictures of her outfits, the model also shows off her figure in sheer lingerie sets and NSFW bikinis.