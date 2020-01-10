Demi Rose Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In White Tank Top & Ripped Jeans

Fans who follow Demi Rose on Instagram know that the stunning British model often flaunts her ample cleavage on the photo-sharing app. The latest video on her Instagram stories shows the 24-year-old model wowing her 12 million followers on the platform with more of the same content, this time in a sultry selfie that pans over her body.

Demi opted to use the “BOSS Diana” filter, which gave her freckles all across the bridge of her nose and all over her face. Her cheeks were also painted with a bright pink blush, and the word “BO$$” glittered around her. Dollar bills dotted her cheeks while “Options” by NSG blasted in the background.

The model first showed her fans a full body shot, tilting her head towards the side. Her long, chocolate tresses tumbled down her shoulder, reaching below her bust. She wore a bright white camisole that showed off her golden skin, with the skintight top also flaunting so much cleavage that she almost spilled out of it. The angle was so long that one could even see her distressed denim pants.

As for Demi’s makeup, she was done up gorgeously per usual. Her brows were perfectly shaped and her eyelashes were full and luxurious, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her plump pout was painted with a rose-colored hue.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Demi’s most recent image prior to this one was a smoking hot shot of the model posing naked in Mexico. In the picture, she sat completely nude on a wooden swing above a hot tub while the ocean dazzled in front of her. She accompanied the post with a video of her swinging as well.

In this most recent Instagram story, Demi also shared some empowering comments she received from fans who loved the naked image and video.

“I love @demirosemawby and her confidence! every woman should embrace her body how she wants to,” said one fan.

“Goal this yr: To look as hot as naked Demi on a swing,” another social media user wrote.

As her followers know, Demi often posts racy photos on both her main Instagram grid and her stories. In addition to the aforementioned swing shot and the last one of herself baring her cleavage, she recently shared a topless image of herself in a stunning cave, as well as a titillating picture of herself in a tiny, crocheted bikini, lying on top of palm fronds.