Dylan Dreyer Of ‘Today’ Is Enjoying ‘Pure Bliss’ Since The Birth Of Her Second Child

Dylan Dreyer of 'Today' recently welcomed her second child after months of struggling to get pregnant.

Dylan Dreyer is a 38-year-old meteorologist and a co-anchor of the Today Show. Last year, she opened up publicly about the difficulties she and her husband Brian Fichera were experiencing in trying to get pregnant. On January 2, she was overjoyed to welcome her second child, Oliver or ‘Ollie’ George Fichera. On Thursday, Dreyer shared adorable side by side black and white photos on Instagram that show her first son Calvin as a newborn alongside a photo of baby Ollie, according to Today.

In each of the touching photos, Dreyer is cradling her newborn sons. It’s safe to say that the television host couldn’t be happier.

“Pure bliss” was her simple caption for the Instagram post.

The journey to getting pregnant with her second child was anything but easy for Dreyer and her husband. While they desperately wanted to give now 3-year-old Calvin a sibling, they found that the process was far more difficult this time around. In fact, there was a time she feared it would never happen. Dreyer experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in early 2019 which left both her and her husband reeling. They tried for months after to get pregnant with no avail and later turned to in vitro fertilization treatments.

It’s because of the fact that they underwent so many hardships in trying to get pregnant that Dreyer is especially grateful for baby Ollie. She explained previously that she and her husband credit God for her healthy pregnancy, as The Inquisitr reported.

“We weren’t sure we were going to get pregnant or what sort of IVF treatments we’d have to go through to be able to have this baby. So every night I pray and thank God for putting us in this situation and giving us this opportunity and not having to struggle any longer than we did.”

Baby Ollie was born without any health complications weighing 7 lbs 2 oz 19 inches. Both he and Dreyer are doing well. While Dreyer will be on maternity leave for quite some time, she has been sure to keep her friends at the Today Show updated about how she is doing.

“I feel good. I just feel so happy and so blessed. Everything just clicked. There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family,” she said following baby Ollie’s birth.

She added that Calvin, while not yet able to pronounce Ollie’s name, has gladly taken on the role of the big brother.