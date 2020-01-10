Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Incredible Figure In Revealing Schoolgirl Uniform

The cosplayer sizzled in her revealing costume.

On Thursday, January 9, cosplay model Meg Turney shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 735,000 Instagram followers.

The provocative pictures, taken by the professional photographer known as Jono, shows the stunner posing in a beige-walled room, flaunting her fantastic figure in a sexy version of a schoolgirl uniform. The costume consisted of a sheer cropped blouse with a pastel pink satin ribbon and a matching, barely-there pleated skirt. Underneath the shirt, the digital influencer wore a pair of glittering pink pasties. Meg completed the look with white polka-dotted thigh-high stockings, accentuating her long, lean legs.

For the photo shoot, the Twitch streamer styled her pink hair in trendy half-up space buns. She opted to wear a full face of makeup — an application that included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and adorned with rhinestones.

In the first photo, the 32-year-old was sitting on a bamboo floor mat, using her arm to prop herself up. She arched her back and bent her knee as she gazed into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. Meanwhile, the following picture was a close-up shot. Meg had removed her blouse, showing off her ample cleavage. She tilted her head and pressed her hand against the side of her face.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored followers to let her know what color is most representative of their personality. Meg noted that she relates to the color red, as it can be perceived as “cute and bubbly,” but also as “bad*ss and brutal.”

Some fans were quick to respond to Meg’s question in the comments section.

“Definitely green. The color of life and pine trees and moss and stormy seas,” wrote one commenter.

Many of the cosplayer’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“My goodness, these photos are magnificent. You look absolutely gorgeous and enchanting,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Beyond amazing you are a goddess walking among us,” added a different devotee.

“You really can’t get hotter than that. Good lord!” chimed in another Instagram user.

Meg engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. So far, the post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 28,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the expert cosplayer has a tendency to upload racy content on Instagram. Recently, she delighted fans by sharing a photo, in which she wore a rather revealing costume inspired by the character Triss Merigold from The Witcher franchise. That post has been liked over 46,000 times since it was uploaded.