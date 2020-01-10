Pamela Anderson Gets In Between The Sheets In NSFW Instagram Post

Fans of Pamela Anderson who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram are familiar with her trademark black-and-white grid and her penchant for posting some seriously sultry shots. In her latest image, the former Baywatch star sat completely naked in a bed, covered only by the bedsheets in the hazy, grayscale photo.

In the sexy picture, Pamela sat against a wall in an unmade bed, pillows tossed behind her carelessly. The only thing she wore was a white silk sheet, carefully positioned to cover her bust and other delicates. She sat with her long, lean legs spread wide open, one hand draped over her crotch.

As Pamela rested her head against the wall, she ran her fingers through her hallmark blond hair, mussing it up and giving it volume. Her bedhead locks tumbled down over the crown of her head but didn’t even reach her shoulders. She sat with her eyes closed, showing off the smoky eye on her lids. Her brows were shaped and arched, and her full lips were slightly pouted.

Even though the image was black-and-white, fans could still see that Pamela’s sun-kissed glow stood out in contrast of the stark white sheets.

She captioned the image with a quote about feeling tired and wanting to go to bed.

Pamela’s 943,000 Instagram followers flocked to the comment section to express their adoration for the icon. While some chose to communicate their thoughts via heart-eye, flame, and other relevant emoji, others decided to fawn over the actress using their words.

“If only to be so lucky to waking up in the morning to find you like that,” one follower wrote.

“Ugh I love you,” another gushed.

“Very beautiful,” commented a user.

Others were concerned with Pamela’s exhaustion, including one who commented on her desire to sleep.

“Sleep heals body, mind..I’ve found,” they said.

As of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 31,000 likes and 358 comments and counting.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Pamela often shares black-and-white modeling photos, including many throwback shots. Most of the posts are seductive in nature and are usually accompanied by a meaningful quote or poem.

In addition to this risqué image, Pamela recently posted a picture of herself completely naked, shielding her body parts only by artfully positioned hand and leg placements. As she kneeled completely nude, she gazed at the camera with a “come hither” stare. It’s no wonder that picture was double-tapped more than 56,700 times and received more than 875 comments.