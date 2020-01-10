‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Nikolas Gets A Tongue-Lashing From Elizabeth

More drama is ahead when Liz finds out that Nikolas is alive.

Nikolas Cassadine’s return from the dead may not have been all he had hoped for. This past week on General Hospital, he made his shocking entrance, interrupting Nina and Valentin’s wedding. While his family is happy that he isn’t dead after all, they are not too thrilled that he kept that secret for three years without letting any of them know. He has gotten plenty of heat so far from his mom and sister, and now it’s Liz Baldwin’s turn to give him a tongue-lashing.

According to spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Nik’s return is expected to have some sort of impact on both Liz and Franco. The previews for Friday’s General Hospital reveal how angry Liz will be when she realizes that he has kept himself hidden for years without letting anyone know what was going on. She also grieved his loss, along with Laura, Spencer, and Lulu. They have a long history together and she cares deeply for Nik, but she will give him grief over letting his family down.

Laura certainly didn’t waste any time lashing out at her son for only thinking of revenge against Valentin instead of thinking about how his family — especially his son, Spencer — had been grieving his loss for three years. She blasted him out of the water for it. Lulu also got in on the action as she just couldn’t wrap her head around him staying quiet for so long. Now Nik will be making his rounds in Port Charles and everyone will know that he is back.

Now that Nikolas married Ava, he wants what she promised him. But if she hands over the codicil, what leverage will she have?

How will Nik’s return affect Franco? It could have something to do with Lucky’s son Aiden. For a while, Liz led Nik to believe that Aiden was his son, not his brother’s. He could want a relationship with his nephew and that would mean that he will be around often. But is there something more going on?

Things have changed since Nikolas has been gone. Liz fell in love with Franco Baldwin, and Nik is likely going to be in for a shock when he learns about it. On the other side of the coin, Liz will be stunned that not only is he alive, but also married to Ava Jerome.

The Inquisitr had teased that Nik and Ava will indeed shake things up on General Hospital. They already have, as word is getting around that they got hitched, which has everyone scratching their heads. Laura was not having it. She left Wyndemere before the ceremony even started. The couple wed with no one on hand to celebrate with them.

General Hospital promises more drama ahead, as Ava is now out for revenge against her new husband while Nik will eventually have to face Spencer.