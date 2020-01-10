Tammy Hembrow Stuns By The Pool In Bright Pink Bikini In Retro-Filtered Instagram Clip

Tammy Hembrow’s latest social media share is getting her fans talking for all of the right reasons.

On Thursday, the Australian bombshell took to her Instagram account to dazzle her 10.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling new post that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The upload included a short, retro-filtered video clip set to Young Thug’s “Worth It” that saw the 25-year-old enjoying a beautiful day out by the pool. The golden sun spilled over Tammy, who sat on her knees in front of the camera and struck a variety of poses to show off her impressive physique.

Of course, a day by the pool called for the perfect swimwear, and Tammy’s certainly did not disappoint. The model stunned in a minuscule bikini from her own Saski Collection’s recently-launched swim line that left very little to the imagination, and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Tammy sent pulses racing in her bright pink two-piece that popped against her bronzed skin. The swimwear included a longline top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — one of the many results of the babe’s dedicated fitness regimen. It also boasted a low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, however, nobody seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Tammy also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even more risque than the top half of her look. The skimpy number covered only what was necessary, giving fans a good look at her sculpted thighs and pert derriere. Its thin string waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

To accessorize her pool day look, Tammy added a set of stud earrings, and wore a dainty hoop ring in her nose. Her platinum tresses were worn down and slicked back behind her head, damp from a dip in the water before the video was recorded. She also tucked a pink flower behind hear ear that perfectly matched her barely-there swimwear.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the Instagram hottie’s latest social media upload. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 500,000 times and has earned more than 122,000 likes within just four hours of going live — and those numbers continue to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Tammy’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are honestly too beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You’re goals,” said another.

“Very nice body,” commented a third.

“Such beauty at its best and finest,” quipped a fourth.

Tammy often dazzles her followers with her eye-popping bikini looks. Another recent addition to her page saw her sporting an even skimpier blue string bikini while on vacation in Bali. Fans went wild for this look as well, and, to date, have awarded it over 493,000 likes.