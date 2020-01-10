Production On The Upcoming ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Shuts Down, Showrunner Exits Series

According to an exclusive from Variety, Terri Minsky, the showrunner on the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot from Disney Plus, has stepped down. Minsky also served as the showrunner on the original Disney Channel series. Production on the project has shut down while producers try and figure out the show’s new creative direction.

The company’s official statement is as follows, “We concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

They filmed two episodes of the show before the streaming service decided to put the revival on hiatus while they look for a new showrunner. The reports do not indicate the expected length of the production hiatus. However, the show’s star, Hilary Duff, is currently on honeymoon in Mozambique with her new husband, Matthew Koma.

The news comes shortly after the release of several first-look photos. Disney Plus shared a new photo from the first day of production, showing Duff in Manhattan holding a giant stuffed llama. Duff also shared a photo from the day on her personal Instagram account.

“Happy first LIZZIE day!!!” wrote the actress.

The new series was supposed to follow a grown-up Lizzie, on the cusp of turning 30. It’s not clear how the production hiatus or showrunner shuffle will affect the overall storyline or if the content that was already filmed will be reshot. Whoever is chosen as the new showrunner may decide to scrap it altogether for a fresh start.

Original series stars like Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas were all set to return, as was Lizzie’s infamous animated alter-ego.

Fans have been excitedly anticipating the revival since it was first announced and are understandably disappointed by the shuffle behind-the-scenes in addition to the production. Many people are nervous that this could spell trouble for the future of the series.

“Why?? What was wrong with the original creators vision? I’m really confused because she did an amazing job with the original show.” said a second person.

“That’s gonna be so crap because [s]he’s the creator of the show. Ugh. We never win,” wrote a third dejected social media user. They added a crying emoji for emphasis.

The original Lizzie McGuire was very successful and helped define the early 2000s era on Disney Channel. It’s not likely that Disney will suddenly cancel the revival after exciting millions of fans. The company has wanted to reboot the series for some time now.