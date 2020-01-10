Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Shows Off Incredible Muscle Tone In Blue Sports Bra And Leggings

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin is no stranger to showing off her enviable physique on Instagram and the video series she posted on Thursday night is no different. In the shared clips, the 33-year-old stunner wore a blue sports bra and matching leggings as she demonstrated exercises meant to train the triceps. The workout gear featured see-through panels on both the bra and the pants. Both items are from Michelle’s activewear line, One0One. The sports bra retails for $39 but the item is currently out of stock on the brand’s website. The leggings are available, however, and they cost $59.

The outfit helped showcase Michelle’s physique as she completed the tricep-focused circuit.

She started with a series of pushdowns and said that she normally begins with light weights to warm up. In the caption, she recommended doing four sets of 12 reps.

In the next clip, she explained the difference between doing pull downs with an overhand and underhand grip, stating that overhand was better for building strong tricep muscles.

Michelle later moved on to doing skull crushers with an EZ bar weight. As her demonstration indicated, the exercise is called a skull crusher because it involves lowering the barbell until it almost touches or lightly touches your forehead. In the caption, Michelle advised using “slow and controlled movements” to avoid painful accidents.

She ended the series with a set of tricep dips. According to her caption, to achieve proper form with this exercise, one needs to keep the elbows close to one another and lower the body until the upper arm is parallel to the floor. She recommended doing four sets of 10-15 reps.

As of this writing, the post has attracted over 45,000 likes and over 450 comments. In the comments section, several of Michelle’s fans showered her with praise.

“Love the conversation! And you are always an inspiration Michelle!” one fan wrote.

“Amazing and informative video from my favorite fit couple!!!” another added.

“Fabulous, u really make workouts look like something we all need to do. Thx for this #learned some more about my body,” a third commented.

“Daaam so cute, those are my four fav tricep workouts too,” a fourth said.

Michelle regularly shares workout demonstrations on her Instagram page. In a post from December 9, she focused entirely on the biceps and shared two different exercises to train them. The upload proved popular with fans. The video series has been liked over 50,000 times and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it.