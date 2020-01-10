Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Shows Off Incredible Muscle Tone In Blue Sports Bra And Leggings

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin is no stranger to showing off her enviable physique on Instagram and the video series she posted on Thursday night is no different. In the shared clips, the 33-year-old stunner wore a blue sports bra and matching leggings as she demonstrated exercises meant to train the triceps. The workout gear featured see-through panels on both the bra and the pants. Both items are from Michelle’s activewear line, One0One. The sports bra retails for $39 but the item is currently out of stock on the brand’s website. The leggings are available, however, and they cost $59.
The outfit helped showcase Michelle’s physique as she completed the tricep-focused circuit.
She started with a series of pushdowns and said that she normally begins with light weights to warm up. In the caption, she recommended doing four sets of 12 reps.
In the next clip, she explained the difference between doing pull downs with an overhand and underhand grip, stating that overhand was better for building strong tricep muscles.
Michelle later moved on to doing skull crushers with an EZ bar weight. As her demonstration indicated, the exercise is called a skull crusher because it involves lowering the barbell until it almost touches or lightly touches your forehead. In the caption, Michelle advised using “slow and controlled movements” to avoid painful accidents.
She ended the series with a set of tricep dips. According to her caption, to achieve proper form with this exercise, one needs to keep the elbows close to one another and lower the body until the upper arm is parallel to the floor. She recommended doing four sets of 10-15 reps.
So many girls are asking me what to do with "the back part of the upper arm", the triceps????? How can we transform the jelly triceps to become a firm muscle? Is it possible? -YES, it is very possible, so let's do this!????????♀️ Here are 4 basic triceps workouts for you. ???????????????????????? Some "good to know": 1️⃣Triceps pushdowns -Excellent to start with. Do 3 or 4 warm-up sets before you go all in. After the workout sets, I recommend 12 reps / 4 sets. 2️⃣Reversed one arm pull down. 10 reps / 4 sets 3️⃣Skull crushers with EZ bar: -Slow and controlled movements. Touch gently, or almost touch, your forehead with the bar. Keep your arms slightly forward to maintain tension even when fully extended. 10 reps / 4 sets. 4️⃣Keep you elbows as close as possible, it's easy to push them out, but try to avoid that. Go down so your upper arm is parallel to the floor, and push yourself all the way up. Stay in upper position for one second. 10-15 reps / 4 sets. If you add a weight on your thighs, do less reps: 8-10. ???????????????????? If you want to more: My workout plans, adjusted for your needs and goals, available on the app Fitplan! Download the app from my website (link in bio) and get the first 7 days completely free. -Now it's time to get you in the best version of yourself… Let's train together???????????????? You. And me!????????♀️
As of this writing, the post has attracted over 45,000 likes and over 450 comments. In the comments section, several of Michelle’s fans showered her with praise.
“Love the conversation! And you are always an inspiration Michelle!” one fan wrote.
“Amazing and informative video from my favorite fit couple!!!” another added.
“Fabulous, u really make workouts look like something we all need to do. Thx for this #learned some more about my body,” a third commented.
“Daaam so cute, those are my four fav tricep workouts too,” a fourth said.
Michelle regularly shares workout demonstrations on her Instagram page. In a post from December 9, she focused entirely on the biceps and shared two different exercises to train them. The upload proved popular with fans. The video series has been liked over 50,000 times and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it.
