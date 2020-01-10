WWE News: Brand New Stable Introduced On ‘NXT’ With Former Impact Wrestling Star

"NXT" has a brand new stable with a former Impact Wrestling champion leading the pack.

Stables and factions are truly something missing from WWE and most of the professional wrestling world. This week on NXT, a new stable was introduced and it appears as if it is something that has a lot of room to grow. The stable is led by a superstar named Robert Stone who is a former champion from Impact Wrestling and he already has been partnered with another great star in Chelsea Green.

There have been some amazing stables over the years and many of them have become true part of wrestling history. Modern-day wrestling simply doesn’t have as many of them anymore or if they do come into existence, they have a very short lifespan.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Mia Yim and Kayden Carter had a pretty good back-and-forth match for the Full Sail crowd. Yim pulled out the victory with a modified knee to the face, but her celebration was short-lived after being attacked by Chelsea Green.

Trying not to make her feel left out, Green also took out Carter before smiling for the crowd and exiting the ring. Robert Stone appeared before the live crowd and let the world know that he had signed Green who was one of the hottest free agents in all of professional wrestling.

WWE

The duo stood united on the NXT stage before ending the segment, and it was an interesting way to bring them together.

Recently, it appeared as if Green had been moved to the Monday Night Raw roster. In mid-December, she appeared on Raw in a losing effort to Charlotte Flair. The last two weeks, she has been on Main Event with a win over Sarah Logan and a loss to Natalya.

Those who are not familiar with Robert Stone may remember him more by when he went by the name of Robbie E in Impact Wrestling. During his time there, he was a one-time TNA TV Champion, one-time TNA X-Division Champion, and two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion.

Stone signed with WWE early in 2019 and started working as a heel manager named Robert Strauss. He eventually brought Rinku Singh, Riddick Moss, and Dan Matha into his brand before having his named changed to “Robert Stone” in the middle of last summer.

NXT does not have a lot of stables right now, but it is hard to doubt that The Undisputed Era is one of the strongest in all of wrestling. Robert Stone has now started a new one of his own and he’s brought in free agent Chelsea Green to try and become one of the most successful in all of WWE and beyond.