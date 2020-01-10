Tulsi Gabbard Says ‘Everybody Knows’ That Hillary Clinton Is A ‘Warmonger’

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News, Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard agreed with conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson‘s description of Hillary Clinton as a “neocon,” The Hill reports.

On an episode of his eponymous show, Carlson asked Gabbard whether he was “imagining” that Clinton is a “full-blown neocon.”

“No, you’re not imagining,” Gabbard responded. “I think everybody knows and understands that she is a warmonger. And it is her record that is proof of that.”

The discussion comes following Iran’s attacks on Iraq airbases housing U.S. soldiers, which were retaliation for the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The attacks led to #ivotedforHillaryClinton trending on Twitter, but Carlson suggested that the former secretary of state would be more likely to take military action against Iran, were she president.

In particular, Carlson pointed to Clinton’s past remarks in a 2008 interview with ABC.

“If Iran were to launch a nuclear attack on Israel, what would our response be? I want the Iranians to know that if I’m the president, we will attack Iran,” she said at the time.

Gabbard appeared to agree with Carlson’s sentiments before turning to her own military experience serving in the Iraq War.

“I’m the only candidate running for president who served in uniform in Iraq — and understand very clearly the situation there.”

The Hawaii congresswoman said that she has been calling for the withdrawal of troops from Syria and Iraq “for days now,” noting that troop deployment should only be authorized when there is a “very clear mission that is achievable” or a mission that “serves our country’s national security interest.” Gabbard added that she doesn’t believe any of these criteria are met in the current situation.

Gabbard’s comments echo Carlson’s recent criticisms of Donald Trump‘s approach to Iran. The Fox News commentator previously said on his show that history reveals that a prolonged conflict in Iran is possible, also suggesting that it’s not always in the best interests of the U.S. to get involved in other country’s affairs.

As for the 38-year-old congresswoman’s comments on Clinton, the pair have been taking shots at each other for months. The feud began when Clinton suggested Russia was grooming Gabbard for a third-party run, which led to Gabbard blasting the former Democratic presidential nominee for her foreign policy record.

According to Gabbard, Clinton has been a strong advocate for foreign wars, given her record on Iraq, Syria, and Libya. She also expressed her belief that the former first lady’s approach to foreign policy was mirrored in many of the Democratic presidential candidates in the race at the time.