Lais Ribeiro Sizzles In A Red Bra As She Poses For New Instagram Selfie

Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro exactly knows how to drive her fans crazy with her hot Instagram snaps. Following her pic-posting ritual, the hottie took to her page on Thursday, January 9, and shared a new lingerie snap.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen wearing a red lace bra that allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage.

Staying true to her style, Lais decided to opt for minimal makeup to pull off a very sultry look.

The application featured an olive-beige shade of foundation that perfectly matched with the model’s skin tone to give her a flawless finish. She highlighted her cheeks with a coral shade of blusher and also strobed them with a highlighter.

Lais chose nude eyeshadow and ditched mascara and eyeliner to keep it simple, yet sexy. The model also applied a transparent balm on her lips to give them a plump look without going overboard. She finished her makeup with defined eyebrows.

The Brazilian bombshell, who is popular across the world for being a Victoria’s Secret angel, wore her wavy tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders.

The model also decided to ditch accessories and jewelry items so as not to take away the attention from her risqué ensemble.

To pose for the picture, Lais stood against the backdrop of a white background in a nondescript room. She held her camera close to her face and looked straight into it to give off seductive vibes.

In the caption, she wrote that she’s “back with the fam,” while according to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Milk Studios in Manhattan, New York.

Within 11 hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 78,000 likes and over 550 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans eagerly wait for her to post new photos every day.

“Looking so hot! You’re just so insanely and breathtakingly beautiful and your smile is so warm,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I have a big crush on you, Lais. However, I am still learning to spell your name,” another one chimed in.

“You’re one awesome person and, honestly, you’re very cool too. Don’t ever change!” a third fan wrote.

Apart from her regular followers, many of the hottie’s fellow models and celebrities also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Brooks Nader, Jasmine Tookes, Gizele Oliveira, Bregje Heinen and Alessandra Ambrosio.