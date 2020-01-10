Emily Ratajkowski Stirs Up Controversy By Rocking A Statement T-Shirt

Emily Ratajkowski typically shows her sexy side via fashion on social media but on Thursday, what she wore was intended to cause a political statement on Instagram.

Her short-sleeved T-shirt, which was colored black with white and red lettering, called for equal opportunity in four areas, including college, medical care, jobs, and justice. In the caption of the social media update, the model-actress mentioned presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ Instagram platform, apparently alerting her 25.1 million followers to the fact that she is in his corner with regard to her political choice.

For the picture, Emily rocked her telling top while staring straight into the camera as if to challenge anyone who looked at it to agree, disagree, or start a discussion with her. The 28-year-old star wore her brunette locks, parted in the middle and straight, with her tresses falling down the front of her to just above chest level with some strands hitting her shoulders.

For the social media image, EmRata rocked a face full of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, black eyeliner on the water lines of both her top and bottom lids, black mascara, subtle contouring and blush, and natural-colored lipstick. She posed while holding her arms down at her sides, appearing to look a bit defiant.

Emily’s most recent Instagram update immediately caused a good percentage of her millions of followers to pay attention to her post. More than 518,000 pressed “like” on the update within about two hours of going live while 4,400-plus users offered comments within the same amount of time.

Many followers agreed with what EmRata’s t-shirt said, while others questioned the words on the post, the reason for the post, and the position the celebrity took with her apparent political statement.

A large portion of the responses this American citizen received due to her choice of clothing and the message it sent caused controversy.

“Use politics to help the people you ‘advocate’ for instead of using it to build your online presence and ‘brand’ of you want to learn more do so but stop inflating political action with Instagram posts,” announced one follower.

“Wearing a t-shirt that says justice for all brings justice to no one. You have the time, influence, money and resources to actually do something for the causes you constantly post about online. Action is louder than words. Being arrested during a march does not translate to actual help for the people you marched for,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“She literally did the one rule celebrities should follow which is DONT TALK AB POLITICS,” said a third person.

“And, who pays ‘for ALL’?” stated a fourth follower.