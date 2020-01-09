‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Denies Brett Caprioni Hookup, Suggests He Dissed Her For Attention

Scheana Marie is setting the record straight.

Scheana Marie claims she never hooked up with Brett Caprioni, as he suggested during Tuesday night’s premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

On January 9, after Brett said during a cast confessional that he and Scheana had linked up in Santa Monica, California after a night out with friends, Scheana took to her Twitter page to fight back against his comment, and to set the record straight about his claim about her being a “bad kisser.”

After being confronted by a fan who said Brett’s new career on Vanderpump Rules was exactly where she thought she’s see him years after his split from beauty blogger Carli Bybel, Scheana denied hooking up with Brett and said they simply enjoyed a five-second kiss while drunk that he claimed he didn’t remember until the cameras were rolling on Season 8.

“Let’s be clear here. We did not ‘hook up,'” Scheana confirmed. “It was a 5 second drunken kiss that he said he didn’t even remember. But then 6 months later remembers it was ‘bad.'”

During the premiere episode, Brett told cameras that he was disappointed by his supposed encounter with Scheana before a producer was heard asking him if he was implying that she was a “bad kisser.” Then, in response to the inquiry, Brett said that was exactly what he was implying.

Scheana and Brett appeared to be on good terms with one another during the first episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but now that Scheana has refuted his claim, there could be drama ahead. That said, when it comes to Scheana’s love life, she’s certainly not in a place of concern. In fact, she appears to be quite happy with Jason Mamoa look-a-like Brock Davies, who she first confirmed she was dating in November of last year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars spoke to Us Weekly magazine about Scheana’s new relationship with Brock while attending the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards.

“He’s quite the hunk!” James Kennedy proclaimed.

“He’s so hot. He has an Australian accent. He lives in San Diego. I’ll tell you everything because I just met him. We got ready together … at the house,” Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, added.

Leviss also said that Davies had surprised Scheana with a romantic getaway to Bali at the end of last year.

“She was sure that she was going to Australia, and he tricked her, got her on the plane to Bali without even telling her,” Leviss explained.

As for Brett’s love life, he appears to be currently single.