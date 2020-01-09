Gwen Stefani Stuns In Multiple Eye-Catching Garments During Vegas Show Trailer

Gwen Stefani has been performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” for some time now. However, the show will come to an end later this year.

All the Vegas concerts take place at the Zappos Theater, which will continue next month in February. The venue shared a promotional trailer one day ago to their Instagram with clips of what the concert consists of to advertise what fans can expect when they visit Stefani’s show. And without a surprise, the “Make Me Like You” songstress is treating her audience to various costume changes.

The “Rich Girl” hitmaker is known for being a fashion icon and is cementing that status in Sin City. The video starts off with her hit single, “What You Waiting For?” playing in the background while they show Stefani performing on a stripey black-and-white stage. The first outfit in the showreel is the cowgirl costume with lots of gold tassels hanging off it. The look is paired with white boots and looks nothing short of amazing on the star.

As the clip continues, Stefani wows in a sparkly silver corset with fishnet tights and black thigh-high boots. The “Used To Love You” chart-topper looks like the ultimate showgirl as she is surrounded by her dancers who have feather bowers as props. Her lyrics in her signature song, “Hollaback Girl,” is notoriously known for spelling out the word “bananas.” Stefani takes the reference to the next level and has lots of huge bananas all over the stage.

She switches up her fashion again with a black long-sleeved sequined T-shirt, shorts that match, and tights.

The scenes prove that Stefani is having the best time in Vegas and that it’s an eventful night for fans.

The residency will finish in May after a successful run.

“Highly recommend this show….so fun, packed with energy, excitement, great music, and GWEN!” one user wrote.

“I got mine for February which is my birthday, can’t wait,” another shared.

“I don’t want it to be over,” a third fan remarked.

Stefani rose to fame as the lead singer of the ’90s band No Doubt. According to Setlist.fm, her residency contains songs from her time in the band, as a solo artist, and also includes some familiar covers.

She opens her set with “Hollaback Girl” and drives straight into a No Doubt track, “Bathwater.”

As for the covers, she performs Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” The Paragons’ “The Tide Is High,” and, “It’s My Life” which No Doubt covered from Talk Talk.

Stefani performs a total of 23 songs and ends her show with “The Sweet Escape.”