Blac Chyna Poses In Underwear & Thigh-High Boots

Blac Chyna struck a sultry pose in her latest Instagram photo, pairing a white sports bra with high-waisted panties and thigh-high, snakeskin boots.

The former reality star modeled in Fashion Nova lingerie, rocking a bright white camisole-like bra with a sheer triangle in the middle. The matching underwear showed off her ample curves and taut stomach. The high-waisted panties especially made her derriere look alluring.

Adding even more heat to the photo were her metallic gold boots, which added height to her frame and made her seem in control. The model, in the snakeskin footwear, clamped her stiletto down hard on a vintage boombox, which was splattered with brightly-colored, throwback-style graffiti.

Blac Chyna wore her locks blond and stick-straight; they tumbled down her back before landing right on her booty. She posed with one hand on the side of her head, and one hand on her hip, which showed off her perfectly toned arms. The angle and outfit particularly made her many tattoos pop, as large flower designs trickled down from her stomach to her thighs and peeked out from under her arm.

She wore heavy bronzer on her cheeks, which contoured her face and made her cheekbones pop. She wore a cocoa-colored gloss on her lips, and donned a black cat-eye on her lids. As for jewelry, she wore two silver bracelets on her wrist with two silver chains around her neck to match.

The model’s 16.7 million followers loved the image, with more than 47,000 users double-tapping to “like” the photo. As of this writing, the sultry picture received more than 450 comments from eager fans waiting to share their thoughts on Blac Chyna’s latest look.

“Good lord girl! You fine boo,” one user proclaimed.

Others just loved her fashion sense — particularly the animal-print stilettos.

“Mannnn them boots,” one follower wrote.

“Love your boots,” another said.

Chyna shared the photo amid bombshell accusations from ex-partner Rob Kardashian, who is the father of their baby girl, Dream.

As The Inquistir previously reported, Rob is currently seeking full custody of Dream, 3, due to his claims that Chyna’s partying has allegedly gotten out of control by doing cocaine and buying hundreds of dollars of alcohol almost every day; he claimed she is also violent.

Furthermore, he insisted that Dream comes home unclean, and that she models some of her mom’s behavior, such as “naked twerking.” The court documents also state that his young daughter becomes aggressive after spending time with Blac Chyna.