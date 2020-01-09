‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Delivers Bad News, Stefano Tests Kristen’s Loyalty

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, January 10, reveal that a huge ruling will finally be revealed, and it could change the lives of more than one Salem citizen.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will see that Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) final appeal will be rejected. Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will get the news and be forced to deliver the heartbreaking information to the love of her life.

As many viewers already know, Ben is currently behind bars for killing his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stauss). However, he has proclaimed his innocence time and time again. Ciara had been trying to find evidence to prove that he didn’t murder Jordan but has been unsuccessful so far.

Earlier this week, Ciara probed her grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), whom she believes framed Ben for the crime. However, things took a dramatic turn when Victor suffered a stroke in the middle of the confrontation.

Now, Ciara will get even more bad news when she’s told that Ben lost his last appeal and will face the death penalty. Ben will also be devastated about the news, which could push him to something drastic in order to save his own life.

Meanwhile, Victor will wake up after surgery and be told about the situation. Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), who also serves as Ben’s lawyer, will then push his uncle to do the right thing where Ben’s concerned.

Justin will tell Victor that if he knows anything that could clear Ben’s name, then he needs to come forward with the information to save his life and keep Ciara from losing the man she loves.

However, Victor’s been pretty tight-lipped about the situation, even though Ciara has heard some incriminating conversations between him and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer).

Elsewhere in Salem, Prince Gina (Kristian Alfonso) will squirm when she begins to be questioned about Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will interrogate Gina, whom he believes to be his friend Hope Brady, about Steve. Of course, John has no idea that Stefano DiMera has taken up residence in Steve’s body.

In addition, Stefano will show up at Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) door as Steve. Kristen will be confused by the visit, which will serve as a test of her loyalty in Stefano’s eyes.

Days of Our Lives fans have seen Kristen put her foot down when it comes to selling her share of the DiMera stock. She demanded to see her father in person before moving forward to make her brother Chad (Billy Flynn) the CEO of the company.