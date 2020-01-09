Blond Beauty Daisy Keech Poses In A Midriff-Baring Outfit In New Instagram Snapshots

Blond bombshell Daisy Keech took to her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon to treat her fans to a series of Fashion Nova ads where she looked incredible.

The first snapshot showed the stunner posing in the doorway of what appeared to be her home. Daisy wore a sheer white sports bra, jogger pants with pockets, and a pair of tennis shoes. The second image was similar to the first, except instead of looking into the camera, the model looked down at her bent knee as she pushed her blond tendrils out of her face.

In the final photograph, Daisy invited her adorable dog to join her. The animal got on its hind legs, and Daisy held its paws while looking back at the camera over her shoulder.

A winding staircase was visible in the background of all three photos, as was the hardwood flooring of the house.

Daisy’s latest Instagram share was more modest than some of her previous updates. However, she did allow her fans a glimpse of her toned midriff and fit arms. A tattoo was visible on the underside of her right arm.

She left her hair down and wore a subtle amount of makeup, including mascara and lipstick. It also appeared that she applied a light amount of highlighter, foundation, and bronzer. Since she was wearing workout gear and possibly about to exercise, Daisy opted not to accessorize.

Within three hours, Daisy’s new photo set racked up over 157,000 likes and more than 800 comments. Fans poured into her comments section to shower the beauty with compliments. Several of them were also happy to see her dog make an appearance and even asked her to share more photos of herself with her darling pet.

“Nothing to say!!! Magnificent beauty,” gushed one admirer, adding two red heart emoji to their comment.

“Hi daisy. Cute doggy. I have 3 myself,” praised a second person, who, like many other commenters, also inserted a few flame emoji.

“You and your dog are so gorgeous,” wrote a third fan.

“YOU AND YOUR DOG ARE ADORABLE,” exclaimed a fourth user.

Daisy’s admirers are used to seeing the gorgeous blonde show off her statuesque figure and voluptuous curves regularly on Instagram. Yesterday, she even invited a fellow model, Abby Rao, to join her in a saucy photoshoot. The two angelic beauties posed in cleavage-baring tops while smoldering into the camera lens. Fans went wild over the duo, and the image earned almost 300,000 likes.