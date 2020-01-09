Kentucky Judge Dawn Gentry, Accused Of Having A Threesome In A Court Room, Suspended

Gentry is accused of a laundry list of inappropriate and possibly criminal activities as a judge.

A Kentucky judge who is accused of — among other allegations of misconduct — holding a threesome with a man and another woman in the courthouse, has been suspended with pay, NBC News reports.

Dawn Gentry was first charged in November 2019 by the state Judicial Conduct Committee for a variety of alleged offenses, some of which could possibly be criminal. Gentry, who presides over the 16th Judicial District in northern Kentucky, has fought against the allegations. This week, the committee suspended her with pay until further notice, when a final decision will be issued.

The list of offenses of which Gentry is accused is lengthy, but the most salacious and attention-grabbing of the accusations is that she carried out a three-way sex act in the courtroom with her male lover and another woman.

Gentry reportedly hired her lover, a former pastor, and allegedly allowed him to play guitar and sing while other employees in the building attempted to work. She claims that she didn’t realize that the man’s guitar-playing was a distraction.

According to the New York Post, the guitar-playing lover was named Stephen Penrose, and the judge allegedly allowed him to consume alcohol while on the job.

At some point, she, Penrose, and her secretary, Laura Aubrey, purportedly engaged in a sex act in the building.

Judge Dawn Gentry, family court in Kenton County, is taking stand and will be questioned on accusations of sexual advances and favoritism against her ⁦@Local12⁩ pic.twitter.com/3pKuguIjGd — meghan mongillo (@meghanmongillo) January 3, 2020

Another salacious accusation against Gentry, who served on a panel tasked with protecting abused children, is that she tried to seduce another member of that panel — a woman named Katherine Schulz — and tried to convince her to join in another threesome.

Other allegations include claims that the judge coerced court staff to work on her judicial election campaign, and retaliated against employees who failed to support it. How she supposedly retaliated against those employees is unclear.

She’s also accused of bringing her children to work with her, where they witnessed confidential court proceedings. During one case, one of her children recognized another child who was involved in a confidential custody case.

The judge is further accused of falsifying employee time cards and of allowing court employees to drink alcoholic beverages in the building. Gentry denied both allegations.

Gentry’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, says that despite the myriad of accusations against her, his client’s qualifications as a judge are not in dispute.

“[Litigants] said she was fair and listened to the arguments and wrote good legal opinions,” Ryan says.

Gentry is expected to remain suspended with pay for one to two months until a hearing can be scheduled and a final decision can be reached.