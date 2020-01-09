Ann Coulter Addresses Iran-U.S. Conflict: ‘None Of This Matters’

During an interview with Rebecca Mansour and special guest host John Hayward on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, conservative commentator Ann Coulter addressed the assassination of top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and her belief that Iran does not pose a threat to the United States.

Coulter claimed that 30,000 Americans die each year due to border insecurity. This insecurity allegedly leads to drug overdoses from smuggled drugs, Mexican drug cartel gang killings, and drunk driving accidents.

“I’m thinking national security must have something to do with keeping Americans alive, and yeah, that award would go to Mexico,” she said.

According to Coulter, the purported dangers stemming from border insecurity are cast aside in favor of a broader focus on Middle East conflicts.

“But that never gets talked about, no, that wide open border. Americans are supposed to spend their time watching idiotic cable news, learning the difference between Sunni and Shia and Soleimani and Khamieni versus Khomeini. No, none of this matters.”

Coulter acknowledged that these issues matter “a little bit” when the U.S. needs Middle Eastern oil but claimed that this need no longer exists.

“This is not important for us to know about, to think about, for cable news hosts to go on and on and on about,” she continued, calling for a focus on Loz Zetas and El Chapo’s cartel as opposed to Syria, Iran, and Islamic State.

The 58-year-old political commentator suggested that American deaths typically only occur at the hands of Persian or Arab terrorists when they are in the Middle East. She then asked why the U.S. always believes the solution to terrorism is to send American troops to the Middle East.

“Let’s not send them there,” she continued.

According to Coulter, U.S. foreign policy should place a priority on the Western Hemisphere, noting the Republican positions of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and Richard Nixon.

Tucker Carlson saves the day again? pic.twitter.com/ADTaK8TRUh — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 9, 2020

Coulter’s comments echo recent comments by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been critical of the recent assassination of Soleimani. In a recent op-ed, Carlson admonished the “casual recklessness” displayed by the Trump administration in the recent events pertaining to Iran and suggested such “incompetence” is an “insult” to the soldiers who died in Iraq.

Carlson noted that oil is no longer needed and called from the U.S. to leave Iraq, which he called a “money pit” where United States soldiers go to die. He also noted that the democratically-elected Iraqi government has asked the U.S. to leave and believes America should honor the request.