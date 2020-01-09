Sofia Jamora Looks Smoking Hot In Racy Black Lingerie In New Instagram Snap

Sofia Jamora delighted her fans on Wednesday when she took to her Instagram account to share an update while rocking a skimpy underwear set that left very little to the imagination.

In the photo, the Sports Illustrated model stunned in black lace lingerie, which boasted an extremely low-cut neckline which enabled her to flaunt her abundant cleavage. Sofia wore the matching thong panties which had a high-cut design and showed off her slender waist and taut stomach.

Sofia was photographed from her backside, her pert derriere being the main attraction, as she looked over her shoulder to face the camera, giving a sensual look. The beautiful ocean and blue skies with floating clouds, as well as a nude statue, were seen at the backdrop.

In the video, Sofia was seen looking over her back, as she turned around to face the camera while holding a bag of chips. The camera zooms in as she eats a piece of Dorito.

The bombshell had her highlighted tresses parted in the center and styled in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder.

The stunner’s glamorous makeup consisted of freshly groomed brows, brown eyeshadow, thick mascara, contour, peach blush, and highlighter. She finished the look with a matte nude lipstick.

Sofia’s 2.7 million followers loved the newest update, as it earned almost 300,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments — and still growing. Sofia’s friends and fans went over to the comment section of the post to let the model know how stunning she looked.

“The only model in the world that companies don’t view as replaceable,” one follower commented.

“I’m surprised she’s not sponsored by Doritos already,” another fan chimed added.

“This is so dreamy,” a fellow influencer chimed in.

“OBSESSED with you,” a fourth Instagram user wrote adding a string of heart-eye emoji.

Sofia is known for rocking a variety of skin-baring outfits. Previously, she shared an update wherein she flaunted a generous amount of cleavage. She showed off her incredible physique in a plunging crop top. According to the report, Sofia was seen posing inside a club, her hair was loose and styled into luxurious waves. She wore a full face of makeup for her night out.

Sofia brought a tiny handbag that was encrusted in rhinestones as her accessory. In the two-photo update, the model flaunted her big assets as she posed in a dark room with purple laser lights in the background. In the caption, Sofia tagged the online fashion store, PrettyLittleThing for sponsoring her outfit.