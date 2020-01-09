Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Brad & Julian Scramble & Panic As The Baby Swap Secret Looms Overhead

It looks like there is a good amount of baby-swap drama ahead with Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that both Brad and Julian will be feeling flustered as they scramble to keep the truth about Wiley from emerging, but their efforts may not help them for much longer.

During Thursday’s episode, Brad bumped into Michael who had Wiley with him. Wiley had been having some trouble at daycare and after some discussion, Brad accepted that he needed some help. Michael offered to pay for a nanny, which Brad agreed to, but it didn’t take him long to call Julian and express his anxiety about this.

As viewers saw during Thursday’s show, Julian is facing some trouble over this topic from another angle. Sonny’s guy overheard Julian and Brad arguing about Michael and Nelle, and Sonny paid Julian a visit to confront him about this. The sneak peek for Friday’s episode teases that this conversation could get a bit complicated.

Sonny will tell Julian that he knows what Julian and Brad were talking about during this overheard conversation and he’ll warn him to avoid doing anything shady. During that heated talk, Julian and Brad talked about Brad’s closeness to Nelle and concerns about Michael, but neither of the men explicitly said anything about how it all ties to “Wiley.”

However, when Sonny initially says this to Julian, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Julian will be concerned and fearful. According to Soap Central, Sonny will be pushing for answers. Julian isn’t about to suddenly confess the truth, but he has been concerned about how ugly things might get if Sonny were to learn he knew the truth about Michael’s son Jonah.

Brad may be having a hard time at home without Lucas, but that doesn't mean he'll accept any and all help that comes his way.

As Julian faces Sonny, Michael will be forging ahead on getting a nanny in place for Brad and Wiley. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Brad will chat with Michael and Willow at GH and Brad will say that he knows the perfect person to become Wiley’s nanny.

Will Brad suggest that Willow take this on? Many would think that this would rattle Brad even more than he already is, so it’s possible that he’ll have someone else in mind.

Brad knows that having Michael around so much lately is making his anxiety even worse, as he’s afraid that somehow Michael will manage to connect the dots about Wiley really being Jonah. From the sounds of things, Brad’s worries won’t go away anytime soon.

SheKnows Soaps shares some additional General Hospital spoilers regarding where this all heads over the coming week. Brad and Julian will continue their complicated dance with one another and soon something gives Brad a rude awakening. ABC has promised that the truth about the baby swap will be revealed soon and it certainly appears that the groundwork for that bombshell is being laid right now.