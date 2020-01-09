Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds’ Royal Family Display

Madame Tussauds’ has decided to remove the wax figures of Prince Harry and Megan Markle from the royal section of their museum after the duke and duchess’s announcement that the two had decided to step down from being full time royals.

Previously, the Sussex duo had been positioned next to the queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and William and Kate. In light of the news that Madame Tussauds’ had removed the waxwork figures, the hashtag #madametussauds quickly began trending on Twitter earlier this afternoon, with many users slamming the decision as petty.

However, according to TMZ, the decision was made not out of judgment but rather to “reflect” the new status of the royal family.

“Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals. From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set… to mirror their ‘progressive new role within the Royal institution,'” the museum said in a statement.

The last line is a direct quote from when Harry and Meghan first posted about their decision to step down from the monarchy.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote on a statement available on both their Instagram account and on the “about” section of their new website, Sussex Royal.

The museum added that the two will instead be featured on the “World Stage” area of their exhibit.

This is not the first time that Madame Tussauds’ has made headlines with waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Back in August 2019, the museum made headlines when it decided to split the couple up (via The Independent).

Whereas Prince Harry remained with the British Royals, Meghan Markle was placed in what the museum called an A-List party room, with the likes of good friend Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hardy, and the Beckhams beside her.

“Meghan continues to carve out her own modern take on life as a royal and we want to mirror her independent celebrity status in the attraction,” said Steve Davies, the general manager.

However, the duke and duchess were soon moved back together, as Davies had promised that he was not aiming permanently to “split up” the couple.

In this case, changing the location from British Royals based one to World Stage might be foresightful considering the growing movement to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a number of reporters and organizations are calling for the Sussex name to be removed, claiming that it would be rife “corruption” if Harry and Meghan tried to monetize their Royal ties while pretending to be private citizens.