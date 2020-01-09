‘Vikings’ Season 6 Episode 7 Preview: A Major Character Is Farewelled As Revenge Is Promised

Prince Oleg also learns more about Prince Dir in the next episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 6 of Vikings was a particularly harrowing one for fans of the famous shieldmaiden, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). Episode 7 will follow on with Lagertha’s demise as several videos released by History Channel confirm.

Lagertha’s son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), has had a tough time regarding the election for a united Norway. While Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff) promised that Bjorn would become the King of all Norway, Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) actively campaigned behind their backs and was victorious in Episode 6 of Vikings. His return to Kattegat will add to his grief as he finds out about the death of his mother.

New clips for Episode 7 show Lagertha’s funeral and it is likely that fans of the historical drama series will have to break out the tissue box once more as the shieldmaiden is given a fitting send-off to Valhalla.

However, the story also goes on for other storylines as detailed in the synopsis for next week.

According to Carter Matt, the synopsis for Episode 7 (titled “The Ice Maiden”) is below.

“Bjorn returns to Kattegat; Harald gains a measure of revenge on Olaf; in Kiev, interesting news reaches Ivar and Igor about Prince Dir.”

While Harald is victorious in gaining his title as King of all Norway, it appears that he will exact revenge on Olaf. Previously, Olaf has held Harald in captivity after he was wounded in Bjorn’s attack on Kattegat while the town was under the reign of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). From the synopsis, it is suggested that things are about to get hard for Olaf. However, viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode of Vikings in order to find out more about the sort of revenge Harald has in mind regarding Olaf.

Meanwhile, in Kiev, news arrives regarding Prince Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki). Ivar and Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan) had previously released Dir, after his brother, Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) had him captured and tortured. As yet, it is unclear whether Oleg suspects their involvement in Dir’s release. So, viewers will be eager to learn more in relation to this storyline.

Viewers can also view Lagertha’s funeral as well as Bjorn’s heartfelt speech to his fallen mother below.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.