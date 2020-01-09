Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Bust In Strapless White Bikini

Canadian model Laurence Bédard drove her fans wild with her latest Instagram share, posted on Thursday afternoon. The blond bombshell showed off her incredible bust by posing in a white strapless bikini from the PrettyLittleThing fashion line.

She flaunted intense cleavage, much to the delight of her many admirers. The model’s busty chest nearly popped out of her top. Both halves of her swimsuit contained round cutouts to reveal even more of the model’s skin beneath. The fabric was cinched together by ornate gold clasps. Laurence kept accessories to a minimum, choosing a simple gold necklace with a small pendant attached.

For the photo, Laurence applied pink lip gloss to her plump lips, sculpted her eyebrows flawlessly, and gave herself winged eyeliner to accentuate her piercing blue eyes. It also looked like she wore a light layer of foundation. Her makeup application was so sparse, some of her fans were confused as to whether she was actually wearing makeup at all. The stunner clarified that she was in her comments section.

Per her Instagram geotag, she posed for the snapshot in Negril, Jamaica. It doesn’t say whether she’s at a hotel, house, or somewhere else, but she stood in front of a turquoise curtain and smoldered into the camera lens.

The image racked up over 71,000 likes and close to 800 comments within five hours of being posted online. The Canadian hottie’s 2.5 million fans wasted no time at all in praising the beauty on her good looks and flawless figure. They were also pleased to see that her revealing outfit left so many of her intricate tattoos on display.

Countless fans showered the bombshell in compliments, and those who couldn’t think of something adequate to say filled her comments section with emoji instead.

“[F]lawless lady very beautiful woman love the ink work respect,” wrote one person.

“You look always very cute and smart sexy Baby,” complimented a second admirer. They added five different heart-themed emoji to their comment.

“FLAWLESS PERFECTION AND THOSE LIPS THOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” gushed a third fan.

“That sweet face of yours makes my day,” a fourth person said, along with inserting a single red heart emoji.

The gorgeous blond has made a habit out of posting sexy snapshots of herself on her Instagram page. Yesterday, Laurence shared a sizzling photo of herself rocking a figure-hugging mini dress with a high slit. Her enviable curves were also prominently featured in that still, and the image managed to gain more than 88,000 likes and over 860 comments.