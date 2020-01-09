Lisa Vanderpump Applauds New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members After Jax Taylor Slams Them As ‘Thirsty’

Lisa Vanderpump is impressed with the newbies.

Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t seem to agree with Jax Taylor’s sentiments about the new Vanderpump Rules being “thirsty.”

During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday, January 8, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up to the hosts about the “fresh meat” of the show, which includes Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, and Max Boyens.

“They’ve integrated themselves very well into the new cast and integration they take very seriously. They’ve integrated on many levels and you know I think the thing that works so well with this show and why people are so obsessed with it is because the authenticity of the friendships,” Vanderpump explained.

While Vanderpump has over 300 people working for her at her many restaurants in Los Angeles, including SUR Restaurant, Pump, Villa Blanca, and TomTom, and her new hotspot in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, she told Seacrest that not everyone is a good candidate for her reality show, especially if they don’t truly have a relationship with at least one members of the cast.

Vanderpump went on to say that when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules cast, they are all genuinely friends with one another, even the new additions, and noted that it was going to be a great eighth season. That said, with the new group of people being added to the show came plenty of changing and evolving dynamics between the returning members of the show.

“It’s definitely kind of changed the dynamics and there’s some fresh blood there,” Vanderpump continued.

On Tuesday night’s premiere episode, Taylor was seen meeting Caprioni for the first time at the bar at SUR Restaurant, where Scheana Marie confirmed that it was just the two of them who were left working at the restaurant.

As the season continues, fans will watch as Kathan forms close friendships with the likes of Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney, as Danica Dow remains closer to Scheana Marie. As for the boys, Caprioni will likely be closer to Taylor, due to the fact that they work together at SUR, while Boyens appears close to Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who co-own TomTom restaurant, where he works as a manager.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor said during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in November that he felt his Vanderpump Rules co-stars were “thirsty” before adding that he didn’t like the new additions.

“You can see a thirsty person coming a mile away,” he shared.