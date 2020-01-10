WWE News: Hall Of Famer Has An Idea For CM Punk To Enter The ‘Royal Rumble’

It may never happen, but it's an absolutely perfect idea for the pay-per-view.

The constant rumors of CM Punk making a return to wrestle again in WWE are never really going to stop, but could it actually happen? While he is a part of WWE Backstage on FOX, that is no guarantee that Punk will ever step foot in a ring again, but many fans would love to see it. As a matter of fact, a number of Hall of Famers would love it too, and one came up with the perfect way for Punk to make his return.

It really wouldn’t be out of the question for CM Punk to wrestle again in WWE, but there is no guarantee that it will happen. Sure, there are all kinds of matches that fans would love to see him have, and there is still time for those dream bouts to actually take place.

Bully Ray/Bubba Ray Dudley came up with a very interesting idea for the return of Punk to WWE and it would take place in just a few weeks. This past Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar revealed his client was entering the Royal Rumble and taking the number one spot on top of it.

A number of people have wondered how this would work if Lesnar wins as he would end up with the WrestleMania 36 title shot against himself. Leave it to Bully Ray of Busted Open Radio to explain the perfect scenario for CM Punk to return at the Royal Rumble.

Many fans will remember that while Paul Heyman has managed a handful of superstars, the only other long-term client other than Lesnar was CM Punk. This is where WWE could really work things out and it would be to have Lesnar work his way through the entire battle royal and be the last man standing with one more entrant to come.

It pretty much seems like Lesnar is actually going to win this whole thing, but that is where Bully Ray feels the comeback should take place.

“Who the hell is gonna be number 30? Punk’s music hits. The place is gonna go absolute bat-sh*t crazy. Yes or no? What would the look on Paul Heyman’s face be if CM Punk…is coming to the ring against his beast? Who else did Paul represent besides Brock Lesnar? Now he’s got his two guys. His biggest successes in WWE will now be standing face to face”

Bully Ray goes on to say that Punk and Lesnar meet face-to-face in the ring with the hard camera showing Paul Heyman in the middle of them looking like Kevin from Home Alone. WWE would play it off as something that not even Heyman saw coming and it would be a shock to everyone.

From there, CM Punk would eliminate Brock Lesnar and challenge him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. It would be an incredible shocking main event that Bully Ray knows will “put a**es in seats!”

Guys, we are still 16 days out. Please stop asking me if CM Punk is going to be in the Rumble. IF he is going to be a surprise, no one will know. Not me, not money Meltz, not anyone. I promise you all that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 9, 2020

No matter what happens, WWE is going to try to keep the outcome and everything having to do with the Royal Rumble a secret. If CM Punk is actually going to make his return at any point in the match, it will be the most closely-guarded secret in wrestling history. Either way, Brock Lesnar had better be ready in case Paul Heyman’s old client decides to make a comeback.