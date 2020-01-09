Brunette Bombshell Lana Rhoades Flashes Her Rock Hard Abs In A Tiny Cupped Bikini

Lana Rhoades set the pulses of her fans racing when she showed off her rock hard abs for a brand new bikini photo. The brunette bombshell posted the photo to her feed on Thursday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, Lana is seen sitting on the edge of a hot tub as she tugs at her wet, wine-colored bikini bottoms, which showcased the model’s curvy hips, long, lean legs, and flat tummy.

She paired the bottoms with a matching cupped bikini top that tied around her neck and behind her back. The garment flaunted Lana’s toned arms and ample cleavage.

Lana had her long, brown hair worn in a deep side part and styled in soft waves that were pushed over her shoulder. She opted for a natural makeup look, which consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with some pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow all over her body, and some nude lips.

In the background of the photo, a wooden fence and a large tree can be seen, as well as a white netted hammock. In the caption of the shot, Lana reveals that her skimpy bikini was made by the brand FashionNova.

Of course, many of the model’s over 6.3 million followers fell in love with the post, and wasted no time clicking the like button more than 267,000 times while leaving over 1,600 comments within the first hour after it was published to her account.

“Wow three words HOT HOT HOT you look amazing and so beautiful as always,” one of Lana’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Girl I love u. Ur awesome ur the greatest of all,” another adoring fan wrote.

“I’m extremely happy that you have fascinated me with your beauty and have stolen my heart,” a third comment read.

“You’re so hot I wish I could Netflix and chill with u. You’re so perfect and it would mean so much if u followed me,” a fourth social media user remarked.

Meanwhile, Lana wasn’t the only Instagram model showing off her curves in a cupped bikini on Thursday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Playboy bunny Sarah Harris rocked a black cupped two-piece in her latest update.

Sarah looked smoking hot in the snap as she posed sitting on her bed with one hand behind her head. While proving to be a popular upload for the blond beauty with nearly 25,000 likes and over 440 comments, the photo couldn’t compete with the popularity of Lana’s bikini post.