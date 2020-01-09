John David And Abbie Duggar Welcome A Baby Girl Who Shares Her Name With A Few Family Members

Second-oldest Duggar son John David just became a first-time father.

John David Duggar, 29, and wife Abbie, 27, have welcomed a baby girl to the world. According to Us Weekly, the Counting On stars became first-time parents on Tuesday when their daughter made her big debut in the early hours of the morning.

John David and Abbie chose the name Grace Annette for their baby girl. Abbie’s middle name is Grace, and she shares the moniker with quite a few of her brother’s family members. One of John David’s younger sisters, 10-year-old Jordyn, has the middle name Grace, as does 4-year-old Meredith, the second-youngest daughter of John David’s older brother Josh.

John David and Abbie’s daughter shares her middle name with her grandmother, Michelle Annette Duggar.

Grace Annette arrived at 3:21 a.m. on January 7. She weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces, and she measured 20.75 inches long. John David, who is a pilot, and Abbie, who is a nurse, have not said that there were any complications with the birth, which will likely be the focus of a future Counting On episode.

The first photos of Grace were published on the TLC website. One of the images appeared to show Abbie holding Grace in a hospital bed. In another photo, Grace was pictured wearing one of the giant bow headbands that are popular with members of the Duggar family who have young daughters.

TLC also shared one of Grace’s first photos on the network’s official Instagram page, giving Duggar fans the opportunity to share their well wishes for the little girl and her parents.

“Congratulations! Beautiful couple, beautiful little girl and beautiful family! Sweet,” read one response to John David and Abbie’s birth announcement.

“Congratulations @johnandabbie. She’s absolutely beautiful. Enjoy every moment with your precious little girl,” another fan wrote.

“Congratulations Abbie and John David. She is so precious. Love her name,” remarked a third commenter.

While mom and daughter appear to be happy and healthy in their first photos together, Abbie had to be hospitalized multiple times during her pregnancy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she experienced a severe form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum early on in her pregnancy. Abbie spent seven weeks suffering from the condition, which caused her to become extremely dehydrated. She had to be taken to the ER more than once, and her dehydration was so bad that it had to be treated with IV drips.

Abbie and John David haven’t shared any details about Grace’s birth yet, but the couple did release a statement celebrating her arrival and their new role as parents.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple said. “She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”