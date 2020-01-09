Ariel Winter Squats In A Crop Top & Miniskirt While Flaunting Her Flat Tummy & Legs

Ariel Winter went full bombshell as she posed in a miniskirt and crop top for her most recent Instagram snaps. The Modern Family star shared the photos with her fans on Thursday afternoon.

In two of the three shots, Ariel is seen squatting down while spending some time on a balcony at the Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena, California. She wore a white cropped button-up blouse with flared sleeves. She also had on a gray miniskirt with dark pinstripes and large black button embellishments. She sported a matching cropped blazer as well.

In the one full body shot, Arial showcased her flat tummy, toned abs, tiny waist, and long, lean legs in the outfit. She accessorized the look with some white, pointed-toe heels and a pair of tiny earrings.

The actress wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eyeshadow. She added coral-colored blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and some light-pink gloss on her full lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the post, the brunette beauty joked that she had some business to take care of in the morning and a Britney Spears music video to shoot in the afternoon.

Many of Ariel’s over 4.1 million followers went wild for the snaps, clicking the “like” button more than 135,000 times. They also left over 940 comments within the first two hours after the photos went live on her feed.

“That is an absolutely amazing look on you Ariel,” one of the actress’ followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow what a beautiful woman you have become,” another adoring fan stated.

“If you walked into my office like that… I would die,” a third comment read.

“This content is just too good. Ms. Winter serving up some stunning looks for us y’all,” remarked a fourth social media user.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel is no stranger to showing off her curves. She’s often seen striking a pose in a racy ensemble. Earlier this week, she rocked a daring lime green dress to a Golden Globes party that flaunted her legs in a thigh-high slit.

The actress shared photos of the dress to her Instagram account, sending her fans into a frenzy. To date, the snapshots have racked up more than 189,000 likes and nearly 900 comments.