Kyle Kulinski Hits Back Against Accusations Of Sexism For Trolling Elizabeth Warren’s Dancing

Progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski trolled Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday for the dances moves she recently busted out on the campaign trail. In response, Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker appeared to imply that Kulinski’s attack on the Massachusetts senator was rooted in sexism.

“Raise your hand if you know why people are trolling Elizabeth’s dance moves and not my dad jokes,” Booker tweeted in response to Kulinski’s comment.

Kulinski responded to Booker and took a hit at the 50-year-old politician’s ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

“Actually I trolled your dad jokes too. As well as your being the #1 recipient of big pharma money. But yeah just accuse me of sexism it must make you feel good!”

Progressive commentator and The Hill’s Rising co-host Krystal Ball defended Kulinski, claiming that his mockery is “equally applied across gender and race.” Her co-host, Saagar Enjeti, opted instead to troll Booker, appearing to suggest that he was aiming to gain a position on Warren’s 2020 ticket as vice president.

“Hope she sees this bro,” Enjeti tweeted.

Kulinski posted examples of his previous trolling of Booker’s dad jokes as well as Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s dance to Twitter. He also took the chance to plug one of the episodes of his eponymous show in which he explains his reasoning behind supporting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over Warren.

“And while we’re on the topic. My reason for not supporting Warren in the primary (f*cking obviously) has nothing to do with her super goofy dance. It’s completely policy based & strategy based. Watch this video for a painfully comprehensive breakdown.”

The political commentator was again on the defensive when senior legal analyst Imani Gandy suggested that there was a difference between his attack on Warren and his trolling of Booker and Buttigieg and called on him to apologize. In response, Kulinski appeared to imply her position was absurd and suggested that no apology would be coming any time soon.

So I’m allowed to make fun of mayor Pete’s dance, and Cory Bookers dad jokes, but I’m not allowed to make fun of Warren’s dance?? ???? I’ll tell you what make me a list of the things I’m allowed to mock and not allowed to mock so I can use it as toilet paper. https://t.co/x4NaXzt5dJ — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) January 9, 2020

Warren’s critics have been targeted for alleged sexism before. During an MSNBC appearance, Emily Tisch Sussman suggested that people supporting Sanders over Warren were revealing their sexism. In response to the comments, many pointed out that Sussman is the daughter of hedge fund billionaire Donald Sussman and said that her attack was motivated out of her dislike of Sanders’ platform, which would impose a wealth tax on her father.

Per The Daily Beast, many of Warren’s supporters believe that the candidate’s recent dip in the polls is the result of sexism — a contrast to progressives like Kulinski, who believe it is tied to her equivocating on Medicare for All.